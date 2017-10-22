Justin Timberlake says he's performing at Super Bowl LII halftime show in 2018

For the third time in his career, Justin Timberlake is headed to the Super Bowl.

The singer announced on Sunday that he'll be the headlining act for the Super Bowl LII halftime show. Timberlake made the announcement by recruiting Jimmy Fallon for a video that JT tweeted out to his nearly 63 million followers on Twitter.

Watch the clip below:

The singer had been trying to work out a deal with the NFL to do the halftime show since at least late September.

Timberlake has basically become a Super Bowl halftime regular. The 36-year-old singer made his Super Bowl debut back in January 2001 when he performed with N'Sync at Super Bowl XXXV, a game the Ravens won 34-7 over the Giants. You may not remember that one, but you probably remember his second performance at the big game.

Timberlake's second trip to the Super Bowl came in February 2004. At halftime of the Patriots' 32-29 win over the Panthers, Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson's nipple to the world in what will likely go down as the most infamous "wardrobe malfunction" in human history.

Sunday night Timberlake acknowledged that incident and said "that won't happen this time."

The Associated Press writes that Timberlake has won 10 Grammys, and the Tennessee native also has won four Emmys. He said the best Super Bowl performances have spoken to the mood of the nation.

"What I really want to do is take the opportunity to put together a performance that feels like it unifies," Timberlake said. "I feel like that would be the ultimate accomplishment, and then the icing on the cake is at some point within that 12 minutes that everybody is shaking their booty."

This article originally appeared on CBSSports.com.