Judges rule to keep some polling sites open late in Texas and Georgia

Judges in Texas and Georgia have ruled to keep some polling sites open an extra hour due to earlier issues. Nine polling places in Harris County, Texas, will be open an extra hour, due to malfunctions with voting machines and late openings earlier in the day.

The polls will close at 8 p.m. Central Time (9 p.m. ET). The Texas Civil Rights Project and the Texas Organizing Project sued to have the polls open an extra hour, which was approved by a county judge Tuesday evening.

Harris County is Texas' most populous county. Hillary Clinton won the county by 12 points in 2016, meaning that many of the states' Democratic votes may not be counted until later this evening.

In Georgia, a Gwinnett County judge ruled that three polling precincts will remain open late due to technical issues. The polls will close at 9:25 p.m.

There have been several issues with polling precincts across the country, causing long lines. CBS News' Paula Reid reported on issues with polling precincts in Arizona which made voting more difficult.

A polling location in Maricopa County, Arizona, turned away dozens of voters Tuesday morning because they weren't in the right precinct.

But the location, inside the Tempe Historical Museum, was clearly advertised as an open "vote anywhere" site. People were lined up before 5 a.m., and at least a dozen voters told CBS News they were turned away and didn't have time to go to another location before work.

Maricopa County is home to roughly two-thirds of Arizona voters, and has been fraught with voting issues over the last few cycles.

CBS News' Kathryn Watson contributed reporting to this story

