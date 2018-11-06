The race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat was very close heading into Election Day. According to the latest CBS News poll released last week, Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema held a 3-point edge over Republican Rep. Martha McSally, 47 percent to 44 percent.
No matter who wins, Arizona will have its first female senator in history.
The candidates have both been eyeing swing voters as they vie to replace Republican senator and frequent Trump critic Jeff Flake. Flake has said his brand of Republicanism simply isn't viable anymore in today's polarized political climate.
As of October, Sinema had raised roughly $18.9 million, edging out McSally's $16.1 million.
But the milestone of electing the state's first female senator isn't that important to all voters. A recent CBS News poll showed more than half of Democrats are excited about the state electing its first female senator, but most Republicans say it doesn't matter.
