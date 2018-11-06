Election Day 2018: Tim Kaine projected to win Senate race in Virginia
Millions of Americans are going to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in thousands of races across the country. The fate of Congress hangs in the balance: All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs, and 35 Senate seats are at stake.
As of 7 p.m., polls have closed in six states: Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia.
Georgia gubernatorial race projected to be toss-up
CBS News also projects the Georgia gubernatorial race is a toss-up.
Bernie Sanders projected to win in Vermont
CBS News projects Sen. Bernie Sanders will win reelection in Vermont.
Sanders is an independent who caucuses with Democrats.
Tim Kaine projected to win Senate race
CBS News projects that Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine will be the winner in the Virginia Senate race against Republican Corey Stewart.
Stewart has long trailed Kaine in the polls.
Exit polls show Trump is a major factor in voters' decisions
Early exit poll results suggest that President Donald Trump was a factor that significantly affected voting for the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections. Nearly two-thirds of those voters said President Trump was a factor. One quarter of those casting a House ballot said they did so in part to support him. Four in ten said they cast a vote to oppose him. Only one-third said he played no role in their voting.
Voters reported that their No. 1 issue in this election was health care -- mentioned by just under half of those surveyed. Health care was mentioned by almost twice as many voters as the next most common issue, immigration.
The majority of white voters with a college degree, a key demographic in the midterm elections, said that Mr. Trump's immigration policies were too tough.
The current balance of power in the House
Republicans have controlled the House of Representatives since 2011, following the 2010 tea party wave that swept dozens of GOP members into office. Here's the partisan breakdown of the House as it stands now:
Seats needed for a majority: 218
Current Republican members: 235
Current Democrats: 193
Vacancies: 7 (5 former Republicans, 2 former Democrats)
Competitive House seats aren't clustered by geography. There are several critical races all over the country, including Democrats vying for Republican seats in blue states such as California and New Jersey.
Senate races to watch
Arizona
The race for Arizona's Senate seat was very close heading into Election Day. According to the latest CBS News poll released last week, Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema held a 3-point edge over Republican Rep. Martha McSally, 47 percent to 44 percent. No matter who wins, Arizona will have its first female senator in history.
Florida
Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson is defending his seat against a challenge by sitting governor Rick Scott, the GOP candidate. The Florida Senate race is one of the most important in the country, and a victory for Nelson or Scott could help determine the partisan balance of the Senate. While the candidates have addressed national issues such as health care and immigration, local concerns are also playing an important part in the race, such as post-hurricane recovery and the influx of toxic "red tide" algae into Florida's waters.
Missouri
The race for the U.S. Senate seat in Missouri could not be tighter heading into Tuesday, as Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, tries to keep her Senate seat and beat back her Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley. A September CBS News poll showed McCaskill and Hawley tied, 45 percent to 45 percent, and Real Clear Politics' most recent aggregation of other polls has them tied 46 percent to 46 percent.
Texas
Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke is challenging Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in an unexpectedly close Senate race, which has the potential to elect a Democrat in a statewide office for the first time since 1994. Although Cruz leads O'Rourke in the polls, the fact that the race is so close concerns national Republicans and excites Democrats. National Democrats have dreamed of a blue Texas for years, thanks to changing demographics and increased urbanization.
Red-state seats held by Democrats
Other contentious seats are in red states which voted for President Trump by 20 or more points. Sens. Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota are all defending their seats against Republicans endorsed by Mr. Trump.
Gubernatorial races to watch
Florida
The open gubernatorial race in Florida is one of the most closely watched in the country, pitting Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis against Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum. Should Gillum prevail, he would be Florida's first black governor. The two are ideological opposites, with DeSantis an ardent Trump supporter who vows to implement the president's policies, and Gillum, a progressive who advocates expanding Medicaid and abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Georgia
Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp are facing off in what could be a historic election, as Abrams has the potential to become the country's first black female governor. The race is also in some ways a referendum on President Trump and his policies, and a test of the diverse, progressive Democratic coalition that helped elect former President Barack Obama.
Other races to watch
Some other significant gubernatorial races include Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's re-election bid against Democrat Tony Evers, and the race between Kansas Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Laura Kelly.
When polls close across the country
Most polls begin closing at 7 p.m. ET, and results will start coming in shortly after that. Polls closed at 6 p.m. ET in some parts of Kentucky and Indiana. This animation shows the times when polls close in each state:
