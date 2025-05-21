Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

iPhone designer Jony Ive joining OpenAI to help develop new devices

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Read Full Bio
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
Read Full Bio
Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

Jony Ive, the celebrated former Apple industrial design maven behind the look of the iPhone, iPad and other of the technology giant's products, has joined OpenAI.

Ive will help the artificial intelligence company create devices with generative AI capability, according to a video posted on OpenAI's X account on Wednesday. 

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in the video that a prototype Ive shared with him "is the coolest piece of technology that the world will have ever seen."

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

Mary Cunningham

Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.

AFP contributed to this report.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.