iPhone designer Jony Ive joining OpenAI to help develop new devices

Jony Ive, the celebrated former Apple industrial design maven behind the look of the iPhone, iPad and other of the technology giant's products, has joined OpenAI.

Ive will help the artificial intelligence company create devices with generative AI capability, according to a video posted on OpenAI's X account on Wednesday.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in the video that a prototype Ive shared with him "is the coolest piece of technology that the world will have ever seen."

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

