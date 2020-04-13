John Krasinski and David Ortiz surprise health care workers with Red Sox tickets for life

Actor John Krasinski and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz surprised a group of hospital workers who are on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus with Red Sox tickets for life. The "Quiet Place" director hosted them during a new episode of his lighthearted YouTube show, "Some Good News."

Krasinski invited nurses and respiratory therapists from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston as guests via teleconference on Sunday to thank them for their service during the coronavirus pandemic. Ortiz later appeared and expressed gratitude to them as well.

In this week’s episode of #SomeGoodNews with @johnkrasinski, baseball is BACK. ⚾️ Thank you @RedSox for helping us bring a smile to the faces of some of our healthcare heroes. Watch now: https://t.co/hu4P0FhiEe — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) April 13, 2020

"I gotta tell you guys from the bottom of my heart how much I love and respect you for what you guys are doing," Oritz said. "Taking your lives, taking your time — that's something that it goes beyond everything."

He then announced the Red Sox were going to donate four season tickets for life to "you and everybody at Beth Israel." Krasinski pointed out those aren't easy to come by and joked he's been on the waiting list for season tickets for 16 years.

The surprises kept coming — the group was then taken on a sanitized duck boat to Fenway Park.

"This place is yours," Krasinski said. "The most special place in Boston just opened up to the most special people in Boston."

There, the workers were greeted with messages of thanks from prominent Massachusetts figures. They took the field and ran around the bases.

"You so are heroes," Krasinski said. "You are the most lovable and wonderful people. Thank you so much. I hope we gave you this much joy in the middle of all this."

And for the doctors and nurses that couldn't join the group, he announced that AT&T will pay three months worth of cellphone bills.

"Thank you @JohnKrasinski for letting us share @SomeGoodNews tonight with you! Nurses & physicians deserve the world," AT&T tweeted.