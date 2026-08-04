John James wins Michigan Republican gubernatorial primary, CBS News projects

U.S. Rep. John James, endorsed by President Trump, is projected to be the winner of Tuesday's Republican gubernatorial primary race in Michigan, according to CBS News.

As of 10:47 p.m., unofficial results showed that James was leading with 155,109 votes to businessman Perry Johnson's 111,942.

James will go head-to-head against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who won the Democratic primary race.

The candidates

U.S. Rep. John James announced in April 2025 that he was running for governor.

James served as an aviation officer in the U.S. Army for eight years and was president of a supply chain and logistics solutions group. He lost U.S. Senate races in 2018 and 2020 to incumbents Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters. He faced Democrat Carl Marlinga twice in the 2022 and 2024 elections, beating him in both.

His decision to run as governor leaves Michigan's 10th Congressional seat up for grabs. "But we all know that having a strong top of ticket is the greatest indicator that we'll have success for Republicans up and down the ticket," James said.

James has picked up a key endorsement from President Trump in the race, an announcement that led to former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox dropping out of the primary. James also was endorsed by Rep. Aric Nesbitt, who suspended his campaign in June.

Johnson, a businessman who made his career in the American auto industry, announced in January 2026 that he is running for governor.

He ran in 2022 for the Michigan governor's seat, but was disqualified over invalid petition signatures. Johnson was also a 2024 presidential candidate, but failed to qualify for the GOP presidential debate series.

"My business experience brought quality and efficiency to help save the auto industry. We can deliver better services at lower cost by running state government with efficiency, accountability, and a results-driven mindset," he said.

Key issues

While in Congress, James focused on national security, energy independence, and supporting law enforcement.

An issue that he has recently taken on is the Canadian wildfire smoke that plagued Michigan this summer, resulting in several days of statewide air quality alerts. He is among a group of lawmakers who have called on Canadian officials to take action to limit the impact of wildfires.

If he becomes governor, he says he would put attention to protecting and preserving Michigan's water, land and air. "We absolutely need to make sure that we are resilient for extreme weather, and making sure that we're doing that in all seasons," he said.

Johnson's platform includes eliminating Michigan's state income tax. He said that by eliminating the state income tax, a typical family would keep about $4,747 a year. To make a budget work with such a dramatic drop in revenue, Johnson said he would audit state government spending to determine where the funding yields the intended returns and focus on efficiency. He also wants to reform property taxes.

Johnson is self-funding his campaign with his own wealth, but said he remembered his younger years living with little to no money. "When you've been there, and you've been in that kind of environment, you have an entirely different perspective," he said.