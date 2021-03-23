How to watch Biden's first presidential press conference

President Biden will be giving his first press conference as president on Thursday, March 25, at 1:15 p.m. ET. While Mr. Biden has periodically taken questions from reporters, he has not yet had a full press conference since taking office.

Mr. Biden has been criticized by conservatives and even some political allies for his delay in holding a formal press conference. By this point in their presidencies, former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama had formally taken questions from reporters.

How to watch President Biden's first press conference

What : President Biden's first press conference as president

Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: White House, Washington, D.C.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Mr. Biden is "thinking about what he wants to say, what he wants to convey, where he can provide updates and looking forward to the opportunity to engage with a free press."

Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been traveling the country to tout the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure signed into law earlier this month. Mr. Biden is soon expected to unveil the details of a major infrastructure package, and is likely to field questions on Thursday about his forthcoming proposal, immigration and gun control.

On Tuesday, he called on the Senate to move forward with two bills passed by the House aimed at reducing gun violence, following deadly shootings in Colorado and Georgia. Psaki said the White House is not ruling out executive actions on gun violence.