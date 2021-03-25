Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biden addresses border crisis, filibuster, reelection during first press conference as president — watch in full

During his first official press conference, President Biden announced a new goal of having 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered within his first 100 days in office. He also said he plans to run for reelection in 2024. Mr. Biden took questions from reporters on a variety of topics, including the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, voting rights, the Senate's filibuster rule, and withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Watch the press conference and read more here.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.