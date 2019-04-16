Joe Biden honors late Senator Ernest "Fritz" Hollings -- live stream

Former Vice President Joe Biden is delivering the eulogy of former South Carolina Senator Ernest "Fritz" Hollings at his funeral services Tuesday at The Citadel in Charleston. Hollings died earlier this month at 97.

The funeral caps off three days of mourning for the former governor and longtime senator, whose body lay in repose Monday at the North Carolina state Capitol.

Biden has been tapped several times to provide moving speeches honoring his late friends in Congress. Earlier this year, Biden delivered a thoughtful and entertaining eulogy of former Michigan Rep. John Dingell. Last year, he honored his longtime friend former Sen. John McCain during his funeral services in Arizona.

Hollings' long and colorful political career included an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. When he retired from the Senate in 2005, Hollings had served 38 years and two months, making him the eighth longest-serving senator in U.S. history.