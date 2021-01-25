The Bidens' dogs arrive at White House

Dogs have returned to the White House after a four-year hiatus.

Champ and Major, the German shepherds of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, arrived at the White House on Sunday, a few days after their owners.

Champ, the Biden family dog, with first lady Jill Biden. Courtesy of the White House

The Bidens moved in last week but signaled that the family pooches would be a few days behind while the first family settled into its new living quarters at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Champ joined the Bidens in late 2008, just before they moved into the vice presidential mansion in Washington. Major was adopted two years ago through the Delaware Humane Association and is the first shelter dog to move into the White House.

Major, the Biden family dog Courtesy of the White House

President Trump was the first occupant of the White House not to have a dog in over 100 years — since William McKinley was president, in 1897. He told supporters at a rally in 2019 that he "wouldn't mind having" a dog, "but I don't have any time."

Major, the Biden family dog Adam Schultz

In a statement, the first lady's office said that Champ is "enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn."