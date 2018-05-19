CBSN
CBS News May 19, 2018, 9:10 PM

JJ Watt offers to pay funerals of Santa Fe High School shooting victims

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has offered to pay funeral expenses for the 10 victims killed in the Sante Fe High School shooting in Texas, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports. The family of one victim, Shana Fisher, said they accepted his offer.

Watt is known for his humanitarian efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. He helped raise more than $37 million and handed out supplies to people in Houston in need of resources.  He personally donated $100,000.

Watt reacted on Twitter after news of the shooting broke Friday.  

The shooting left eight students and two teachers dead. Several others were injured. 

