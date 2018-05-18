The victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting

An exchange student and a substitute teacher were among the 10 people killed Friday at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County, Texas, CBS News has confirmed. Ten people were also injured.

The suspected shooter has been identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis. Pagourtzis has been booked into the Galveston County jail and is being held with no bond on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer. Additional charges may follow, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

There will be a vigil for the victims Friday in Santa Fe, Texas, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU reports.

Here are the victims of the shooting:

Sabika Sheikh

The Pakistani Embassy in Washington, D.C., confirmed that exchange student Sabika Sheikh was killed in the shooting. Sabika was an exchange student with YES, which is funded by the U.S. State Department. It provides scholarships for secondary school students from countries with significant Muslim populations to spend one academic year in the U.S.

Ann Perkins

Substitute teacher Ann Perkins was killed in the shooting. According to those who knew her, she was a beloved teacher and was well-loved in the community, CBS Dallas / Fort Worth reports.

