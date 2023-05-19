Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, postpones show in South Carolina

Jimmy Buffett has canceled an upcoming South Carolina concert after being hospitalized earlier this week.

In a statement, Buffett said that on Tuesday, he was back after a trip from the Bahamas and "chomping at the bit to get to Charleston" when he stopped in Boston, Massachusetts for what he described as a check-up. However, he then "wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

The "Margaritaville" singer, 76, did not say what those issues were.

"Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you," he wrote.

Buffett said that he would reschedule the concert for when he was "well enough to perform." On his website, a statement said that purchased tickets would be honored on the new date.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 08: Jimmy Buffett performs during 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 08, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. ERIKA GOLDRING / Getty Images

In 2022, Buffett rescheduled tour dates because of health issues and a "brief hospitalization." Those tour dates were meant to take place at the end of 2022, and were rescheduled for 2023.

In 2020, he spoke to "CBS Sunday Morning" about continuing to perform even in his 70s.

"At 73, you know, I look ahead at people that I know now," he said. "You know, we just lost one who was a dear friend and a great inspiration, Carl Reiner, at 98. That's who I look at up there. … And then I'll look at the 80-year-olds that are still doing it. And I look at the late-70-year-olds that are still doing it."

"So, that's who I'm watching," he added. "And working seems to be the magic elixir when you are lucky enough to be an entertainer, or do things that you can still do at that age."

In his note to fans, Buffett thanked fans for their support over the decades.

"You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a [tow] headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico," he wrote. "Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, 'NOT YET!'"