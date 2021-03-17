Watch Live: White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona give briefing after $122 billion COVID relief announced for schools

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is joining White House press secretary Jen Psaki for her daily briefing Wednesday, following an Education Department announcement that schools will receive $122 billion in COVID-19 relief.

President Joe Biden has announced that the administration's goal is for the majority of K-8 schools to return to in-person learning in the first 100 days of his term.

How to watch today's White House press briefing

What: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona joins White House press secretary Jen Psaki at her daily briefing

Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: The White House

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

"This pandemic has taken an extraordinary toll on students, parents, educators, and schools, and we know that our schools, students, and communities need help now to reopen safely and quickly, and to stay open," Cardona said in a statement. "These funds from the American Rescue Plan and the extraordinary steps the Department is taking to get these resources to states quickly will allow schools to invest in mitigation strategies to get students back in the classroom and stay there, and address the many impacts this pandemic has had on students-especially those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic."

State educational agencies will start to receive the emergency funding, part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus, this month.

The money will help schools pay for personal protective equipment, improve ventilation, fund summer and afterschool programs, avoid layoffs and pay for Wi-Fi hotspots and devices for students without remote connectivity, among other uses, the announcement states.

Schools are also slated to receive $10 billion that the Centers for Disease Control will give states for coronavirus testing for K-12 teachers, staff and students.

