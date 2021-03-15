Watch Live: Biden to deliver remarks on implementation of COVID relief package

Washington — President Biden is slated to deliver remarks Monday on the implementation of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package as he, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses prepare to depart on a nationwide tour to promote the plan to the American people.

The president signed the sweeping stimulus measure, known as the American Rescue Plan, into law Thursday following approval by Congress with no Republican support. Mr. Biden and Harris have sought to reassure the American people that the plan will provide them with much-needed aid to navigate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, repeatedly declaring "help is here."

How to watch President Biden's remarks

What: President Biden delivers remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan

Monday, March 15 T ime: 1:45 p.m. ET

1:45 p.m. ET Location: The White House

With its $1.9 trillion price tag, the landmark law aims to boost the U.S. economy, which has been hobbled by the coronavirus crisis. The package provides $1,400 in direct payments to Americans making up to $75,000, with the money going out to bank accounts through direct deposit beginning this weekend, and a child tax credit of up to $3,600. The relief measure also includes $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, $14 billion for vaccine distribution and $130 billion to assist schools with safely reopening.

Dubbed the "Help is Here" tour, the White House's efforts to sell the relief package kick off Monday, with Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff traveling to Las Vegas to visit a vaccination clinic and a culinary school. First lady Dr. Jill Biden will head to New Jersey to tour an elementary school and deliver remarks.

Mr. Biden, meanwhile, is poised to visit Delaware County, Pennsylvania, for his first stop on the tour Tuesday, and he and Harris will be in Georgia on Friday to educate Americans on the rescue plan.