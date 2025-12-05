Judge orders unsealing of grand jury transcripts from Epstein case in Florida

Washington — A federal judge on Friday granted the Justice Department's request to unseal grand jury transcripts from a federal investigation in Florida into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Justice Department had renewed its request for the material to be made public last month after Congress passed and President Trump signed a law that requires the attorney general to disclose records related to the government's investigation into Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith granted the request from Justice Department officials in a brief order.

This is a developing story.