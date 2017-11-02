Jared Kushner hands over records related to Comey's firing to special counsel

The White House and Jared Kushner's legal team have handed over all relevant documents related to Kushner's role in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, sources close to the process told CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett.

Those sources say the relevant records amount to a very few. Sources have told CBS News there are no White House documents — meaning those linked to Kushner's White House email account — that are directly relevant to Comey's firing. Kushner's attorneys have provided any relevant emails from his private account. Kushner, as CBS News has reported, has used his personal email account to conduct White House business.

Kushner, as was reported at the time, advocated for Comey's firing, and although he was not alone among White House advisers promoting the move, his voice carried weight. Then-chief of staff Reince Priebus opposed the firing. Former chief strategist Steve Bannon did as well but was not, sources say, central to the deliberations.

CNN first reported the Kushner document production.

As CBS News has reported, senior policy adviser Stephen Miller and President Trump worked on the decision to fire Comey while Mr. Trump was at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, just before Comey's May 9 firing. Kushner was also with Mr. Trump at the president's club that weekend, and was aware of the process, but it's unclear how strongly or frequently he advocated for Comey's firing.

This latest Kushner development comes amid a busy week for Mueller's team. On Monday, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates pleaded not guilty in federal court to conspiracy and other charges as a result of Mueller's investigation and the grand jury he convened. Also on Monday, it was revealed that former Trump campaign policy adviser George Papadaplous has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about Russian contacts.

The special counsel, as CBS News has reported, is in the middle of interviewing White House-connected officials. Mueller's team is scheduled to interview Communications Director Hope Hicks after Mr. Trump returns from his trip to Asia.