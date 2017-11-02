What to expect from Thursday's status hearing for Manafort, Gates

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his former business associate, Rick Gates, arrived for an appearance before a federal judge in D.C. on Thursday for a status hearing after their indictment Monday stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The 12-count indictment against Manafort and Gates includes conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy against the U.S., unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading statements surrounding the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), false statements and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Both men have been confined at home since they turned themselves into the FBI on Monday.

CBS News' Paula Reid reports that during Thursday's hearing, prosecutors, including Mueller's top lieutenant Andrew Weissman, will try to convince the judge to force both men to post significant financial assets as bond and place even tighter restrictions on their ability to travel, arguing that both men pose a risk of flight due to their wealth and extensive foreign contacts.

The prosecutors specifically point to their connections with Ukranian and Russian oligarchs who previously paid them millions of dollars. Manafort has three valid U.S. passports and in March, he used an alias to register a new name and phone number before traveling to Ecuador, China, & Mexico.

Manafort and Gates had pleaded not guilty in federal court on Monday afternoon. On the same day, the special counsel's office revealed that another Trump campaign aide, George Papadopoulos, had pleaded guilty in early October to making false statements to the FBI. His statements had to do with the nature of his relationship with "certain foreign nationals whom he understood to have close connections with senior Russian government officials."

If convicted, Manafort and Gates face maximum jail time of over a decade each. Manafort could be sentenced to 12 1/2 to 15 1/2 years in prison. And Gates faces a sentencing range of 10 to 12 1/2 years. If they strike a deal with prosecutors, though, they would likely serve less time.