"Dawson's Creek" alum James Van Der Beek announces cancer diagnosis

James Van Der Beek revealed he has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

The "Dawson's Creek" alum shared the news on Sunday, telling People that despite the diagnosis, there is "reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."

"I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," Van Der Beek, 47, told the outlet.

He did not provide any other details about his diagnosis.

CBS News has reached out to Van Der Beek's rep for comment.

James Van Der Beek arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer starts in the colon or the rectum. Symptoms include blood in the stool, changes in bowel habits, abdominal pain, bloated stomach, unexplained weight loss, vomiting and fatigue.

Despite the diagnosis, Van Der Beek continues to work and will appear next in the upcoming Tubi movie "Sidelined: The QB and Me," out Nov. 29.

The actor rose to fame playing Dawson Leery on "Dawson's Creek" from 1998 to 2003. He is married to Kimberly Brook and they have six children.

On Friday, he shared photos on social media of him celebrating Halloween with his family.