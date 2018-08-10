Issa Rae shares advice from Shonda Rhimes and Ava DuVernay on "The Late Show”

Issa Rae, the star and showrunner of "Insecure," said working in TV has its challenges but that she's learned to tackle them thanks to advice from power players like megaproducer Shonda Rhimes and director Ava DuVernay. Rae told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" that one of her biggest issues is trying to stay on people's good side.

"I tend to be afraid of upsetting people and that will get you nowhere here, you know, especially when you're trying to create a show," Rae told Colbert.

"As a showrunner, being in the industry, just as a woman, once you're labeled like difficult, your career is kinda over, cuz then it's like everybody's saying, 'Oh she's hard to work with, beware,' and then you don't get many chances to fail," she said.

Rae said she asked for advice from Rhimes, DuVernay, screenwriter/producer Mara Brock Akil and actress/producer Debbie Allen, and that they all had the same message.

"Don't be afraid to be a bitch," said Rae, pausing as the audience laughed. "And it's so true!"

"I know," Colbert responded. "Words I live by."

"Insecure" returns Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on HBO.