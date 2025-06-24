Israel says Iran violating ceasefire announced by Trump, vows to "respond with force"

Israel and Iran both indicated on Tuesday morning that they were complying with a ceasefire agreement announced by President Trump. But the apparent agreement — which Iranian officials had yet to formally confirm they would respect — appeared to falter within just a couple hours. The Israeli military ordered people into bomb shelters yet again and said Iran had launched more missiles at the country.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said, according to The Associated Press, that Iran had "completely violated" the ceasefire by launching missiles more than two hours after the agreement was intended to come into effect. Katz said he had ordered the Israeli military to resume bombing targets in Tehran.

The Chief of the General Staff for Israel's military, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, announced that: "In light of the severe violation of the ceasefire carried out by the Iranian regime, we will respond with force."

First Responders look at destruction caused by an Iranian missile strike in Beersheba, southern Israel, June 24, 2025. Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty

Reuters cited Iran's semi-official ISNA student news agency as saying the Israeli claims of Iranian missile launches after the ceasefire began were false. The ISNA website was not immediately accessible, and there was no confirmation of that claim from Iranian officials publicly, but Iran's state-run Press TV network also said the country "denies launching missiles after the ceasefire took effect."

Israeli first responders said one Iranian missile hit the southern city of Beersheba on Tuesday morning, killing four people and wounding about 20 others. Later, at about 3:30 a.m. Eastern Time, sirens blared in northern Israel and the Israeli military said it had "identified missiles launched from Iran."

"Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the IDF said.

Mr. Trump had said on Truth Social, just after 1 a.m. ET Tuesday, that a ceasefire he announced earlier between the arch rivals, "IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!"

In a statement, the Israeli government said that, "in light of achieving the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel has agreed to the president's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire," adding a warning that Israel would "respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire."

At about the same time, Iran's state-run media said the country had also started to abide by the ceasefire, following a "parting shot with multiple rounds of strikes" on Israel.

But there was never any formal confirmation by Iranian officials, and Israel's military reported Iranian missile launches within a couple hours of the time the deal should have taken effect.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated earlier that Iran would respect the ceasefire, but only if Israel did the same.

"There is NO 'agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations," Araghchi wrote in a post on X. "However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time [8:30 p.m. Eastern], we have no intention to continue our response afterwards."

He said a "final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later."

How the ceasefire deal announced by Trump took shape

Mr. Trump said Monday night that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "Complete and Total CEASEFIRE," a move he said would end the 12-day conflict between the two countries.

The ceasefire would take hold in stages, the president said. A White House official told CBS News that Iran would halt strikes against Israel from midnight Eastern Time, and Israel was to stop striking Iran 12 hours after that, from noon ET on Tuesday. Another 12 hours after that, or at midnight ET on Wednesday morning, the war would be considered over.

In another Truth Social post later Monday night, following the Iranian foreign minister's comments, Mr. Trump wrote, in part, that Israel and Iran "came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, 'PEACE!' I knew the time was NOW."

Mr. Trump communicated directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while several other administration officials — Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff — communicated with Iran through direct and indirect channels, the White House official said.

Qatar helped broker the deal, another White House official said. Mr. Trump had asked the Qatari Emir to get Iran to agree to a ceasefire. Vance coordinated with the Qatari prime minister on details, and Iran agreed to the ceasefire after speaking to the prime minister. The official said the direct talks with Iran occurred after Iran's strike on Al Udeid Air Base.

At least 1,000 people killed in 12 days of Israel-Iran strikes

The conflict between Israel and Iran began June 13, when Israel launched its first strikes against Iranian nuclear and military targets. The strikes — which killed several top Iranian military officials — prompted Iranian counterattacks on Israel.

As of Tuesday, at least 974 people have been killed, including at least 387 civilians and 268 Iranian military personnel, in Israel's strikes on Iran, the Washington-based group Human Rights Activists in Iran said in a statement. The group relies on a network of contacts inside Iran for its information.

Iranian authorities have not provided casualty figures since not long after the Israeli strikes began.

Iran's missile attacks have killed at least 28 people in Israel since June 13, according to Israeli officials.

The U.S. took military action against Iran over the weekend, striking three sites that are believed to be key to Iran's nuclear program. The move sparked fears of a wider war, but Iran's response on Monday was fairly limited. Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar, most of which were intercepted, and no injuries were reported, U.S. and Qatari officials said.

Iran called its response "devastating and powerful," but Mr. Trump called it "very weak." The president said in another social media post that he wanted "to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost."