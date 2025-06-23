Explosions heard in Qatar after Iran says it launched missiles at U.S. bases

Explosions were heard in Qatar on Monday as witnesses said they saw what appeared to be missiles over the country, The Associated Press reports.

Iranian state media announced an operation launching missile attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq and Qatar, named "Annunciation of Victory." The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted the U.S. base at Al-Udeid in Qatar with a "devastating and powerful missile."

The Qatari government confirmed the strike and said its air defenses "thwarted the attack and successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles."

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter," a spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement shared to social media. "We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law."

A senior White House official said the White House and the Department of Defense are aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which serves as the forward headquarters for CENTCOM. About 10,000 U.S. troops are based there and are sheltering in place.

U.S. and Qatari officials had meetings over the weekend and Monday morning to prepare for this attack, according to diplomatic sources, who said the retaliation was expected and calibrated.

The U.S. has about 45,000 military personnel, numerous bases and air and naval fleets that it can deploy across the Middle East. Omar Zaghloul/Anadolu via Getty Images

Earlier Monday, the U.S. Embassy in Qatar warned Americans to shelter in place "until further notice," and Qatar's foreign ministry said the country was closing its airspace "to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors."

The U.S. bombed three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend. It came after more than a week of Israeli attacks on Iranian targets and Iranian strikes on Israel.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Sunday that the U.S. had "practically placed itself at the forefront of aggression by directly attacking peaceful facilities." It alluded to plans to attack U.S. assets in the Middle East, saying "the number, dispersion, and size of U.S. military bases in the region are not a strength, but have doubled their vulnerability."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

, , , and contributed to this report.