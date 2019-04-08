Trump playing a central role in Israel's upcoming election

Jerusalem — Soon Israeli voters will go to the polls, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing a tight race as he seeks a fifth term. Netanyahu is getting a lot of support from outside Israel, and he's practically put President Trump on the ballot.

The Israeli prime minister has underlined the recent U.S. recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, seized from Syria in 1967. Another recent campaign stop is Moscow, where President Vladimir Putin arranged the return of the remains of an Israeli soldier missing for 37 years.

"The president of the United States and the president of Russia basically endorsed Netanyahu," said Barak Ravid, a political analyst at Israel's Channel 13.

He said Netanyahu was trying to fire up his base this weekend by announcing he'd annex West Bank settlements, which most of the world considers occupied territory.

"What Netanyahu saw is that after President Trump recognized Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, he understood that he has the possibility now to do something similar in the West Bank," Ravid said.

CBS News saw the Trump effect in a Tel Aviv market, where one woman said the president was good for Israel.

Netanyahu is facing corruption charges and the first serious challenge in years from this candidate, former army general Benny Gantz. "I think the relationship between people is important but the relationship between countries is even more so," Gantz said.

Tuesday's election is just the first step. Once the votes are tallied, the question is which party can form a coalition government.