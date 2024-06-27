We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Physical gold investments are a smart option to consider right now, but so are gold stocks and gold ETFs. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gold has recaptured the spotlight in the investment world in recent years — and for good reason. For starters, the precious metal's allure has intensified amid a range of economic uncertainties and pressures. And, with gold prices recently reaching historic highs and inflation concerns persisting, investors are increasingly turning to this time-tested safe-haven asset for both the potential returns and protection it offers.

And, gold's other unique properties make it an even more attractive addition to many investment portfolios. Unlike stocks or bonds, gold tends to move independently of other asset classes, providing valuable diversification benefits. And, it often shines brightest during times of market turmoil, acting as a stabilizing force when other investments falter.

But while many investors gravitate towards physical gold in the form of gold bars or coins, digital gold investments can be compelling alternatives. Gold mining stocks and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), for example, can provide exposure to the gold market without the hassles of storage and security associated with physical ownership. And, as we close in on July, several factors make these investment vehicles particularly appealing.

5 big reasons to invest in gold stocks and ETFs this July

Here are a few key reasons why gold stocks and ETFs deserve a closer look as we close in on July:

Inflation concerns have continued

While the inflation rate has declined significantly compared to its peak of 9.1% in mid-2022, inflation remains stubbornly high right now. The latest US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows inflation at 3.3% — which is still above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

An inflationary environment typically bodes well for gold, as investors turn to the precious metal to help preserve their purchasing power. After all, gold has gained a reputation as an effective inflation hedge, so adding it to your portfolio in an inflationary environment can have big benefits. And, gold mining stocks and ETFs offer a way to capitalize on this trend without the logistical challenges of owning physical gold.

There may be a seasonal uptick in demand

While there's no guarantee that the trend will continue, historical data shows that gold often experiences a seasonal uplift in the latter half of the year, typically starting in July. This pattern is attributed to a range of factors, like increased demand from jewelers preparing for the holiday season and cultural events in gold-consuming countries. So, investing in gold stocks or gold ETFs in July could position you to benefit from the seasonal uptick in demand for the precious metal (and the resulting increase in gold prices).

Geopolitical tensions are ongoing

Geopolitical tensions and conflicts are occurring across the globe, and these types of pressures can cause economic uncertainty. In turn, these events tend to drive investors toward safe-haven assets like gold.

And, gold mining stocks can be particularly sensitive to such events, meaning that they potentially offer amplified returns compared to physical gold prices. So, putting some money into gold stocks and gold ETFs could be a smart move right now in terms of maximizing the potential returns on your investment.

Future mining advances could be impactful

Investing in gold stocks provides exposure not just to gold prices, but also to the business of gold mining. This can include benefits from technological advancements, operational efficiencies and exploration successes that may not be reflected in the price of gold itself.

Gold stocks and gold ETFs generally offer the potential for higher returns compared to physical gold. That's because as gold prices increase, mining companies often see disproportionate gains in profitability, which can translate to higher stock prices — and the potential for bigger returns if you buy in at the right time.

The accessibility and liquidity advantages are valuable

Gold stocks and gold ETFs can also offer you significant advantages in terms of accessibility and liquidity compared to physical gold. These digital assets can be easily bought and sold through standard brokerage accounts, often with lower transaction costs. This flexibility is particularly valuable in today's fast-moving markets, allowing you to adjust your gold exposure quickly as market conditions change.

The bottom line

Gold stocks and gold ETFs present compelling investment opportunities right now. While these gold assets don't offer the security that tangible gold can offer, they provide exposure to the enduring value of gold and the potential for enhanced returns. So, whether you're seeking a hedge against inflation, a safe haven amid geopolitical tensions or simply greater portfolio diversification, these investment vehicles merit serious consideration.

However, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider your individual financial goals and risk tolerance before buying. While gold has historically been a store of value, gold stocks and gold ETFs come with more risk compared to buying physical gold. But by understanding the unique benefits and risks associated with gold stocks and ETFs, you can make an informed decision about incorporating these assets into your portfolio.