Choosing the right physical gold investment before 2025 is a crucial move — especially if you're a beginner investor. Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images

As 2025 approaches, it makes sense for investors to reassess their financial strategies to safeguard their wealth. With economic uncertainty looming, inflation ticking back up and continuing to erode the purchasing power of traditional currencies, and other challenges on the horizon, it's important that investors find ways to protect their portfolios against potential losses.

While there are a few different assets that can be used to do that, investing in gold can be a wise choice to counteract the impact of some of these economic challenges. After all, the precious metal can be used to help hedge against inflation, diversify portfolios and build a foundation for long-term financial security.

However, there's a wide range of gold assets to choose from, including gold bullion, and selecting the right type to invest in can be daunting — especially for first-time investors. If you're a beginner investor, understanding what the best physical gold options are is crucial to making the right decision for both your portfolio and your budget. So what types of physical gold should new investors consider before the new year?

3 types of physical gold beginners should invest in before 2025

Beginner investors may want to consider investing in these physical gold options before the start of the new year:

1-gram gold bars

For beginners with limited funds or those looking for an affordable entry point into gold investing, 1-gram gold bars are an excellent choice. These small, lightweight bars are perfect for investors who want to start building their gold portfolio without making a significant financial commitment. With prices typically aligned with the spot price of gold plus a small premium, 1-gram gold bars provide an accessible way to own physical gold.

One of the key advantages of 1-gram gold bars is their flexibility. They are easy to buy, sell and trade due to their smaller size and lower price point. This makes them an ideal option for investors who may need liquidity or want to gradually accumulate gold over time. The small size of these bars also makes them a practical choice for storing in small safes or even carrying discreetly if necessary.

Aside from the affordability and flexibility, 1-gram gold bars also serve as an effective hedge against inflation. As the value of paper currencies fluctuates, gold often retains or increases its value. By starting with 1-gram bars, beginners can protect their wealth from economic uncertainties while gaining experience in the gold market.

1-ounce gold bars

For those ready to make a more substantial investment, 1-ounce gold bars are a classic and widely recognized option. These bars strike a balance between affordability and value, making them a popular choice for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios with physical gold. Unlike smaller denominations, 1-ounce bars typically have lower premiums relative to the spot price, offering better value per gram of gold.

One of the main benefits of 1-ounce gold bars is their standardization. They are recognized and accepted worldwide, which makes them easy to liquidate when needed. Reputable mints and refiners produce these bars with serial numbers and certifications to ensure authenticity. This level of trust and transparency adds to their appeal for beginners looking for a secure investment.

In addition to their investment value, 1-ounce gold bars provide a reliable hedge against inflation and economic instability. As central banks print more money and geopolitical tensions rise, gold remains a tangible asset that holds its value. By including 1-ounce gold bars in their portfolios, beginners can protect their savings while positioning themselves for potential future gains.

Collectible gold rounds

For investors who appreciate the blend of value and financial security, collectible gold rounds offer a unique opportunity. These rounds, often struck by private mints, feature intricate designs and limited mintages, making them appealing to both collectors and investors. While their gold content is a significant factor in their value, the rarity and aesthetic appeal of collectible rounds can add a layer of worth.

Beginners interested in collectible gold rounds should focus on reputable mints and designs with a proven track record of maintaining or increasing value over time. Popular themes, historical events and iconic imagery often enhance the desirability of these rounds. While premiums on collectible gold rounds may be higher than those on standard bars, their potential for appreciation can justify the initial investment.

The bottom line

Investing in physical gold is a smart step for beginners looking to protect their wealth and diversify their financial portfolios. As 2025 approaches, starting with manageable and strategic options can make the process less intimidating and more rewarding. 1-gram gold bars provide an affordable and flexible entry point for new investors and 1-ounce gold bars offer excellent value and widespread recognition. Collectible gold rounds are another appealing choice for collectors and investors alike.

No matter which option you choose, though, make sure to begin your gold investment journey with a clear understanding of your goals, budget and risk tolerance. By doing so, you can build a solid foundation for long-term financial stability and take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold as a safe-haven asset.