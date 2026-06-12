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CD and high-yield savings accounts both have features that seniors should closely consider before starting. Franziska & Tom Werner/Tom Werner/Getty Images

A new report this week showing inflation rising to its highest level in three years was just the latest in a series of economic developments that have left many Americans scrambling for ways to protect and grow their money. Combined with higher interest rates on pause (and the potential for them to be hiked higher later this year), softening wages and household debt at a record high, this week's news underscores the importance of storing your money in safe and profitable places. And a traditional savings account with an average rate of 0.38% accomplishes neither.

This is an especially important consideration for seniors and Social Security recipients, both of whom are often reliant upon limited budgets with little room for financial error. It's especially critical to make the right choice now as today's rising inflation rate continues to deteriorate the purchasing power of the dollar. Fortunately, two primary savings vehicles can help: a certificate of deposit (CD) and a high-yield savings account. Both come with top rates that are exponentially higher than the traditional savings account, while still outpacing today's high inflation rate. But they don't operate in the same ways and will have different accessibility restrictions that savers need to understand before getting started.

Between a CD and a high-yield savings account, then, which will be better for seniors now? That's what we'll examine below.

Start earning more interest on your money with a high-rate CD account here.

Is a CD or high-yield savings account better for seniors now?

The answer to this question in today's economy will largely depend on your financial circumstances and savings profile. Here's why each could be worthwhile now:

Why a CD could be better for seniors now

If you're looking for a guaranteed return on your money, want to protect it from any adverse market conditions still ahead, and, importantly, can easily part with a portion of your funds for the full CD term, then this could be the better account for you now. The top CD rates are slightly higher than the top high-yield savings account rates currently, and they're fixed, meaning that you're guaranteed to earn that return if you maintain the account through the maturity date.

You won't be able to touch that money during the term, however, without paying an early withdrawal fee to regain access. But that may be a sacrifice worth making if you can protect your principal, grow your interest and take a "set it and forget it" approach in today's constantly evolving financial landscape.

Get started with a CD account now.

Why a high-yield savings account could be better for seniors now

Access to your funds, when they're already limited, is likely a major priority for seniors. A high-yield savings account can easily suffice, then, as you'll be allowed to make deposits and withdrawals as needed without the fee that a CD account would otherwise charge. Rates here are also competitive with many banks offering 4% or higher to savers.

The only caveat is that the interest rate is variable and subject to change based on market conditions. So the 4% you're earning now could be 3.50% in a few months, or it could be 4.25%, approximately, should the current interest rate trajectory hold (as it is expected to). Just remember that the more you deposit – and maintain – in the account, the more interest you will earn. Continuously subjecting the account to a series of deposits and withdrawals, however, will limit your earning potential.

Learn more about your high-yield savings account options here.

The bottom line

A CD could be the right account for many seniors in today's rising inflationary environment, while a high-yield savings account will be the better fit for many others. There is no right or wrong answer, as the benefits of each will be highly specific to each senior. Consider both carefully, then, before getting started, and don't discount the advantages of splitting your available funds among both types. Just be sure to keep little (or no) money in that traditional account, as you're essentially losing money by not making the shift into either of these high-rate alternatives now.