Kenyan student accepted to Harvard worried family's sacrifices will be wasted

A Kenyan man accepted to Harvard University says his grandmother sacrificed everything to get him to Cambridge. "She said, 'You know what? You need it all,'" Magaga Enos told WBZ. "So, she went back and sold her two pieces of land."

In addition to the land, she also sold cattle to help her grandson pursue his master's degree at the Graduate School of Education. "And she told me, 'I don't know what this means or how much this will take off the balance, but have this,'" he said.

According to Enos, "It was all she had. It's her whole entire world." And although it amounted to around $3,000, not nearly enough to cover his six-figure tuition costs, "To me, it's not about the amount," he said.

"A deep sacrifice"

"I took that as a deep sacrifice from somebody who raised me, and it means a lot to her for me to get that opportunity," Enos said.

He now fears his grandmother's sacrifice may have all been for nothing, as the Trump administration continuously moves to restrict Harvard's ability to admit international students.

The 33-year-old said he has spent the past decade educating young girls, "to love science and to access quality education."

The thought of his dream being taken away "is so scary," he said. "Mainly because of how it might impact someone like my grandma. She thinks that any empowerment I get means success to everyone around me - and she's right."

Enos has a plane ticket and was set to move to Cambridge on July 4. However, he tells WBZ he's unsure if he'll board his plane, as it's still unclear when, or if, he'll ever make it to school.

"It would make me happy if we were not viewed as just statistics or pawns in a war that we have no control over," he said.

As his future hangs in the balance, he's doing his best to remain positive with hopes that government and school officials remember one thing: "We are dreamers, educators, bridge builders, and we hope to be granted this opportunity to make a difference," he said.