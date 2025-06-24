20 people injured by lightning strike at South Carolina lake

Twenty people were injured by a reported lightning strike at a South Carolina lake on Tuesday, fire officials confirmed.

First responders assessed eight adults and 12 minors for electrocution after reports of a lightning strike hitting the water, Lexington County Fire Chief Kyle Minick said.

Twelve of the patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the County of Lexington said in a statement. All patients are expected to recover.

A preliminary storm report from the National Weather Service indicates the lightning struck at around 4:43 p.m.

Multiple fire, sheriff and emergency medical service agencies in Lexington County responded to the Dominion Beach Park at Dreher Dam.

"Strong relationships with other local agencies played a critical role in ensuring a quick, coordinated response, allowing first responders to assess patients efficiently and provide the best possible care," the county's statement said.

Dominion Beach Park is expected to reopen Wednesday following safety assessments.

Last week, a 15-year-old boy was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm in Manhattan after a fast-moving storm rolled in. The boy is expected to recover but was hospitalized with second-degree burns covering his torso and legs.