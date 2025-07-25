At least 7 children killed as India school roof collapses after weeks of monsoon rains

New Delhi — At least seven children were killed and 20 others injured when a portion of a school's roof collapsed in western India's Rajasthan state on Friday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 8:00 a.m. local time at the Government Primary School in Jhalawar district's Piplodi village, as students gathered for their morning assembly.

Around 60 children and teachers were in the school when the roof of the single-story building collapsed, burying students under debris.

Area residents rushed to the scene and managed to rescue dozens of students, and police and other government workers also joined the rescue efforts.

All the injured students — between the ages of eight and 11 years — were being treated at a local hospital. Two were said to be in critical condition.

Indian news outlets showed video of residents gathered at the site of the collapse, with some students' family members crying.

Some reports said the school building was in a run-down condition and noted that persistent, heavy rainfall over the past few weeks may have been a factor behind the deadly collapse. It is monsoon season in India, and the storms have already brought misery to the eastern part of the country, with dozens of people killed by lighting strikes in recent weeks.

An aerial view shows buildings partially submerged in floodwater after heavy monsoon rains in Pushkar, Rajasthan state, India, July 19, 2025. HIMANSHU SHARMA/AFP/Getty

Jhalawar district official Ajay Singh said the school building had not been flagged as unsafe after a recent survey, however.

"A detailed investigation will be conducted and strict action taken against those responsible," Singh told media gathered in the town.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident "tragic and deeply saddening."

"My thoughts are with the affected students and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," he said in a social media post.

Rajasthan's state education minister, Madan Dilawar, said experts were examining the stability of other buildings on the school campus.

Deadly building collapses are not uncommon during monsoon rains in India. Many buildings in India are weak due to insufficient enforcement of building safety codes, and that leaves them particularly vulnerable to the deluges.