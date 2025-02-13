More than 1 million Igloo coolers recalled after reports of injuries including fingertip amputations

More than 1 million Igloo rolling coolers sold nationwide by retailers including Amazon, Costco and Target are being recalled after a dozen reports of fingertip injuries, including amputations, according to a notice posted Thursday by a federal regulator.

The tow handle on the Igloo 90-quart Flip & Tow rolling coolers can pinch users' fingertips, posing amputation and crushing hazards, stated the recall announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The manufacturer of the coolers, Katy, Texas-based Igloo Products Corp., has received 12 reports of fingertip injuries, including amputations, bone fractures and lacerations, the recall notice relayed.

Recalled Igloo 90QT Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler in Tactical Gray Body and Deep Slate Stone Lid. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recalled coolers sold from January 2019 through January 2025 for between $80 and $140 at stores and online, including Academy, Amazon, Dick's, Costco and by Igloo Products.

The recalled coolers have a tow handle with "IGLOO" printed on the side, and came in multiple body and lid color combinations. Each have one of nearly 50 model numbers on labels affixed to the bottom of the products. Check here for a list.

People with the recalled coolers should stop using them and contact the company for a free replacement handle.

The company can be reached at 888-943-5182 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, by email at igloo90qt@sedgwick.com, or online at www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com or http://www.igloocoolers.com — click on "Recall Information" at the top of the page for more information.