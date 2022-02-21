Live

Watch CBS News

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

/ CBS News

2/20/2022: The Front, Targeting Americans
2/20/2022: The Front, Targeting Americans 43:14

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

A country on the brink: The situation inside Ukraine as Russian forces loom

Inside Ukraine as it faces Russia 13:34

Havana Syndrome: High-level national security officials stricken with unexplained illness on White House grounds

"Havana Syndrome" cases on U.S. soil 27:52

Ukraine Foreign Minister: "We will be defending our country"

Putin’s “biggest mistake” 03:19

The youngest victims of "Havana Syndrome"

The youngest victims of “Havana Syndrome”... 06:14



Download our Free App

For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app

First published on February 21, 2022 / 10:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.