ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

"Slava Ukraini": Ukrainians escaping war and joining the fight cross paths at Polish train station

Ukrainian refugees reaching Polish train station share their stories 14:06

America's virus trackers show cautious optimism over state of coronavirus pandemic

The state of the coronavirus pandemic 13:28

"The only big fear I have is not succeeding": Legally blind 15-year-old Jacob Smith shredding expectations in freeride skiing

Jacob Smith: The legally blind 15-year-old freeride skier 13:01

The CDC explains how you should approach the next phase of the pandemic

The “new normal” according to the CDC 03:09

Refugees by rail: Ukrainians flee war at home

Refugees by rail: Ukrainians flee war at home 05:59


First published on March 7, 2022 / 10:04 AM

