Federal prosecutor fired after investigating ICE officer for civil rights offenses in Minnesota shooting, sources say

A federal prosecutor in Minnesota who was investigating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer for possible civil rights crimes has been fired, four sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Evans was investigating ICE officer Christian Castro over the shooting of a Venezuelan immigrant earlier this year. The Justice Department ultimately charged Castro this week with making false statements about the incident, but the indictment remains sealed, CBS News has previously reported.

Earlier this week, ProPublica reported that Evans told attorneys for the man who was shot, Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, and other victims to prepare for Castro to only be charged with making false statements, which would carry lesser penalties than criminal charges that he violated people's constitutional rights under color of law.

ProPublica quoted directly from an email it said Evans had sent to the attorneys.

"This is being directed by the Main Justice and the US Attorney," the email from Evans reportedly said. "I objected in the strongest possible terms and fought it as hard as I could. It wasn't enough." (CBS News has not obtained the email reviewed by ProPublica.)

Three sources told CBS News that Evans is under investigation by the Justice Department. Two sources said the investigation focuses on allegations of leaking.

CBS News has reached out to Evans for comment.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.