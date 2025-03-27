ICE detains University of Alabama doctoral student

A student at the University of Alabama has been detained by immigration authorities, in the latest example of President Trump's crackdown on noncitizens in college communities.

Alireza Doroudi, a doctoral student originally from Iran who studies mechanical engineering, was taken into custody early Tuesday and detained, according to the university and its student newspaper, The Crimson White. U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Doroudi at around 5 a.m. that morning at his home, the paper reported.

A search of the online detention log on ICE's website Thursday confirmed an Iranian national with Doroudi's name was in the agency's custody. The log did not provide the location of the detention facility holding him.

Why Doroudi was detained is not clear. The university confirmed in a statement that ICE had detained one of its students but did not identify the student nor provide details about the arrest.

"The University of Alabama recently learned that a doctoral student has been detained off campus by federal immigration authorities. Federal privacy laws limit what can be shared about an individual student," the statement read. "International students studying at the University are valued members of the campus community, and International Student and Scholar Services is available to assist international students who have questions. UA has and will continue to follow all immigration laws and cooperate with federal authorities."

Doroudi apparently entered the U.S. in January 2023 on an F-1 student visa issued by the U.S. Embassy in Oman, reported The Crimson White, citing a message sent Tuesday in a group chat that included Iranian students at the University of Alabama. The message said Doroudi's visa had been revoked six months later, but said International Student and Scholar Services at the university advised him at the time that he could stay in the country legally as long as he remained a student. CBS News has contacted the university's International Center for more information.

The Trump administration has been targeting noncitizens in higher education as part of a wider campaign to crack down on U.S. immigration policies.

Mahmoud Khalil's case has become one of the most well known, after the Columbia University graduate student and activist, a lawful permanent resident, was detained by ICE agents in New York earlier this month. Khalil's involvement in pro-Palestinian protests on campus last year prompted Mr. Trump to pledge after his arrest that Khalil would be among many more people deported as "terrorist sympathizers."

A Tufts University graduate student from Turkey, Rumeysa Ozturk, was taken into custody by federal authorities in Massachusetts Tuesday evening. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security accused her of "engag[ing] in activities in support of Hamas," but did not provide details about her alleged activities.