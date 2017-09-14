Officers step in to save American flag knocked down by Hurricane Irma

A video posted on the Facebook page of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department shows the strength of one Georgia community's resolve after Hurricane Irma swept through the region.

According to the department's post, "On Sept. 11, Lt. Greg Ernst and Capt. Ashley Brown were patroling [sic] Highway 80 when they noticed a familiar flag in the marshy water."

An American flag attached to a piece of driftwood in that location had been a comforting sight for Tybee Island residents and visitors for decades -- but it had been knocked over by Irma's fury.

Lt. Ernst and Capt. Brown decided they needed to rescue the flag and documented their journey in a video that has gone viral on Facebook.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department/Facebook

Upon seeing the flag in the water, one of the officers removed it from the pole for safekeeping until after the storm.

Two days later, on Sept. 13, the officers returned to place the flag back in its rightful location in time for residents to see it when they returned home.

So far the video has been viewed more than 54,000 times and shared more than 1,200 times.

