Is strongman leader and MAGA darling Viktor Orbán about to be ousted? What to know ahead of Hungary's elections

Budapest – After nearly two decades in power, Hungary's far-right prime minister Viktor Orbán could be ousted as leader in the country's parliamentary elections on Sunday.

The latest polls indicate that Orbán, a key international ally of President Trump, and his ruling Fidesz party are trailing the opposition center-right Tisza Party and its leader Péter Magyar in an election that will be closely watched by observers on both sides of the Atlantic.

Independent watchdogs and European Union officials have accused Orbán's government of launching a sustained assault on the country's democratic institutions and rule of law since he took office in 2010. In the 16 years since he took office, the country has descended to the rank of most corrupt country in the European Union, according to the U.K.-based anti-corruption group Transparency International.

Orbán has used his party's current supermajority in Hungarian parliament to undermine the independence of the judiciary, crack down on independent media, demonize migrants and discriminate against LGBTQ people, Human Rights Watch has said. Orbán has also become known for making publicly xenophobic and racist statements, calling refugees "Muslim invaders" and saying Hungarians do not want to become a "mixed race."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán speaks at a rally in Budapest on April 7, 2026. Jonathan Ernst / POOL /AFP via Getty Images

Freedom House, a democracy-oriented U.S.-based nonprofit, has designated Hungary as only "partly free," citing issues with less-than-free-and-fair elections and a stifling of independent institutions under Orbán's leadership.

Despite concerns over Democratic backsliding in the country, a Thursday poll conducted by the independent pro-democracy research group the IDEA Institute showed that Orbán's Fidesz party had the support of only 37% of decided voters. The center-right Tisza party has the support of 50% of decided voters, according to the poll.

Could Trump lose a key ally?

Orbán has been one of President Trump's closest global allies since Mr. Trump was first elected as U.S. president in 2016. He was the only European Union leader to publicly endorse Mr. Trump's first successful bid for the presidency, and the relationship has deepened between the two men over the past decade.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump gave a full-throated endorsement of the Hungarian leader on Truth Social.

"Highly Respected Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, is a truly strong and powerful Leader, with a proven track record of delivering phenomenal results," Mr. Trump wrote. "Viktor works hard to Protect Hungary, Grow the Economy, Create Jobs, Promote Trade, Stop Illegal Immigration, and Ensure LAW AND ORDER!"

The partnership between the Trump administration and Orbán was on full display Tuesday when Vice President JD Vance publicly campaigned alongside the Hungarian leader in Budapest.

Vice President JD Vance and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at a rally on April 7, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. Jonathan Ernst-Pool / Getty Images

"Will you stand for sovereignty and democracy? Will you stand for Western civilization? Will you stand for freedom, for truth and for the God of our fathers?" Vance asked attendees at an Orbán campaign rally. "Then my friends, go to the polls on the weekend, stand with Viktor Orbán because he stands for you and he stands for all these things."

The relationship goes wider than just public displays of support. Orbán's policies have been hailed by some American conservative policy experts as a blueprint for how the U.S. should be governed. Dr. Kevin Roberts, president of the influential Heritage Foundation think tank, described Orban's leadership as a "model for conservative governance" in 2024.

As CBS News has previously reported, pro-Orbán conservative think tank the Danube Institute also agreed to host visiting researchers from The Heritage Foundation to study Hungarian policies in various fields in 2023. Heritage and Danube signed an agreement that involved no financial transactions by either party.

"I am proud to call Viktor Orbán a friend and ally, and I am proud of the strong relationship between Heritage and The Danube Institute," Roberts told CBS News at the time.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump at the "Board of Peace" meeting in Davos on January 22, 2026. Fabrice Coffrini /AFP via Getty Images

Orbán also attended the launch of Mr. Trump's "Board of Peace" in Davos and its inaugural meeting in Washington, D.C. In February, the United States and Hungary signed a civilian nuclear cooperation agreement.

Budapest has also played host to global far-right leaders and MAGA influencers at the international version of the Conservative Political Action Conference for the past four years.

"I do think it's good that we are collaborating with each other," CPAC Founder Matt Schlapp, a former White House political director, told CBS News last year, regarding bringing the conference to Hungary.

"I think (Hungary's) policies on the border and on immigration have changed the whole conversation in Europe," Schlapp said. "It's certainly between Orbán and Trump that have normalized this idea that you don't just have to take an unspecific number of illegal migrants because some global institution tells you that you must."