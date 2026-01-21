What to know about Trump's "Board of Peace" as world leaders meet in Davos

President Trump's proposed "Board of Peace" is expected to be a focus of world leaders in Davos this week as questions linger over its composition and scope months after it was announced as part of the administration's peace plan for Gaza.

The White House released new details about the board's leadership last week, and the president has recently suggested that its work could extend beyond Gaza.

Now, the board's formation is facing headwinds from U.S. allies, as nations consider joining — or rejecting — the body.

Mr. Trump is expected to make an announcement on Thursday about a Board of Peace charter, according to his schedule in Davos. The White House had not officially released any information as of Wednesday about the charter or its contents.

Here's what to know.

When was the Board of Peace created and why?

The Board of Peace was first announced in September as a key component of the Trump administration's 20-point plan for long-term peace in Gaza and the broader Middle East. It was described in that plan as "a new international transitional body" that would "set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program … and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza."

"This body will call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment," it said.

The White House said in a statement last week that the Board of Peace will play an essential role in fulfilling all 20 points of the peace plan, "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

Who is leading the Board of Peace and overseeing it?

The Board of Peace is chaired by President Trump, who can hold that position until he resigns from it, according to a U.S. official.

According to the White House, the Board of Peace has an appointed "founding Executive Board" comprised of:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff

President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner

Former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair

Billionaire financier Marc Rowan

World Bank Group president Ajay Banga

National security adviser Robert Gabriel

The White House says a separate group called the "Gaza Executive Board" will "help support effective governance and the delivery of best-in-class services that advance peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Gaza." That group is comprised of:

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff

President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner

Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan

Ali Al-Thawadi, strategic affairs minister in Qatari prime minister's office

Egyptian intelligence chief General Hassan Rashad

Former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair

Billionaire financier Marc Rowan

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy

Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov

Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay

Sigrid Kaag, Dutch former deputy prime minister and ex-UN envoy

Senior advisers to the board who are tasked with leading day-to-day operations are listed as:

Aryeh Lightstone

Josh Gruenbaum

Who is invited to the Board of Peace?

CBS News confirmed that more than 50 countries have been invited to join as of Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Among them is Russia, despite its continued assault on Ukraine and the Trump administration's statement that the country poses such a threat to national security that the U.S. must acquire Greenland to counter it.

Mr. Trump said he has sent an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Belarus, which has provided material support to Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, was also invited and its president, Aleksandr Lukashenko, accepted.

It isn't clear what criteria the White House is using to decide which countries are being invited to join.

Who has joined the Board of Peace and who has declined?

As many as 25 countries have signed on to join the Board of Peace, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said. But so far only a handful have said so publicly.

"I think we have north of 20, maybe 25 world leaders who have already accepted," Witkoff said in an interview in Davos with CNBC on Wednesday.

Israel, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Morocco, Hungary, Qatar and Canada are among the nations that have announced they're accepting Mr. Trump's invitation.

Other countries are considering their invitations.

In a joint statement, officials from Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia said they welcomed the invitations to join the body.

Norway and Sweden said Wednesday they're holding off, at least for now, due to concerns about the terms for joining.

A source familiar with the matter told CBS News earlier this week that France intended to decline due to concerns that the Board of Peace charter goes beyond the framework of Gaza and raises major issues, particularly regarding respect for the principles and structure of the United Nations.

In response, Mr. Trump said Monday night he would impose 200% tariffs on French wine and champagne if they did not join the Board of Peace. The White House has not responded to several inquiries as to whether or not the president was joking.

A French official said they have taken note of Mr. Trump's statements and called the use of tariff threats to influence France's foreign policy unacceptable and ineffective.

Is the Board of Peace intended to replace the United Nations?

President Trump said the Board of Peace "might" replace the United Nations.

"I mean, the U.N. just hasn't been very helpful. I'm a big fan of the U.N. potential. But it has never lived up to its potential," he said in a more than 90-minute press conference at the White House on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

But he added, "I believe you've got to let the U.N. continue because the potential is so great."

The following day, CNBC's Sara Eisen noted to Witkoff in an interview that "some people say it's a U.N. alternative."

"No, no, it's just, it's a great group of leaders coming together with great opinion and sharing opinion to achieve peace, and that's what we need," Witkoff responded. "Sometimes I say that my title should be the Secretary of Miscommunication, and the President is doing that. He's cleaning up miscommunication out there. He's bringing people together so that we can solve conflict."

In November, the United Nations passed a Security Council resolution that approved a "Board of Peace," but with a focus limited only to Gaza.

The resolution welcomed the establishment of a Board of Peace "as a transitional administration with international legal personality" that would set the framework and coordinate funding for the redevelopment of Gaza.

The U.N. resolution more broadly endorsed the Trump administration's 20-point Gaza peace plan, and authorized countries working with the Board of Peace to establish a stabilization force inside the Palestinian territory.

Is a financial contribution required to join?

A U.S. official confirmed a Bloomberg report that countries can contribute $1 billion to the Board of Peace to become permanent members instead of having a three-year membership. The official also said it isn't a requirement to contribute to become a member.

The official told CBS News that any contributions will be used to rebuild Gaza and said "virtually every dollar" raised will be spent on the Board's mandate. There will be no "exorbitant salaries" or "administrative bloat," the official said.

When it comes to financial disbursements and cash management, the board "will implement the highest financial controls and oversight mechanisms," and funds will sit only in approved accounts at reputable banks, according to a U.S. official.