H.R. McMaster's father's death under investigation: Report

Former national security adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster's father died from blunt impact trauma to the head at a nursing home, the Philadelphia medical examiner's officer told CBS News. Sources told CBS Philadelphia Wednesday that local police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office are investigating the possibility of institutional neglect after he fell.

"We are working closely with the Philadelphia Police Department to thoroughly and carefully review this tragic incident. This investigation is in the very early stages," a spokesman for Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Joe Grace, told Philly.com.

H.R. McMaster Sr. died on April 13 at Cathedral Village in Philadelphia. The health department told CBS Philadelphia the manner of death was determined to be an accident.

McMaster resigned last month as President Trump's national security adviser. His last official day was April 9.