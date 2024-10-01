How to watch the VP debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance

Washington — Vice presidential candidates Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance are poised to go head-to-head at their first and only debate in New York on Tuesday, as ballots are already being mailed to voters weeks before Election Day.

Hosted by CBS News, the VP debate between Walz, the Democratic nominee, and Vance, the GOP nominee, will be moderated by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.

The 90-minute event is taking place just over a month before Election Day, and several weeks after Walz and Vance's running mates, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, respectively, faced off in their first debate.

While Walz and Vance are scheduled to meet only once on the debate stage, it's unclear whether Harris and Trump will go head-to-head again before the election. The vice president and Democratic presidential nominee accepted an invitation from CNN for a second debate on Oct. 23, but Trump, the GOP presidential nominee, has said it's too late for another to happen.

Walz and Vance have spent the weeks after they were announced as the vice presidential picks for their respective parties on the campaign trail, introducing themselves to voters. Walz is the governor of Minnesota who served more than a decade in the U.S. House. Vance represents Ohio in the U.S. Senate, a post he won in the 2022 midterm elections after rocketing to fame with his 2016 memoir "Hillbilly Elegy."

The debate will take place at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, and, like with the presidential debate between Trump and Harris, there will be no live audience. While there will be no opening statements from the two vice presidential candidates, each will be allotted two minutes for closing remarks, according to debate rules from CBS News.

How to watch the VP debate on cable

The vice presidential debate will be broadcast on the CBS television network. It will begin at 9 p.m. ET. Coverage of the match-up will start at 8 p.m. ET on CBS — find your local CBS station here.

Where to stream the VP debate

The debate can be streamed on the free CBS News app on your connected TV or smartphone, on Paramount+, and all platforms where CBS News 24/7 is available, including CBSNews.com and YouTube. Coverage of the event will begin on CBS 24/7 at 4 p.m. ET.

Where to watch a replay of the VP debate

The full debate will be available to watch on CBS News' YouTube page and on CBSNews.com.

