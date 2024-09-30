What to know about JD Vance's views and policy record before the VP debate

Washington — Sen. JD Vance is facing off against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at the vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News on Tuesday, as the two men with differing backgrounds look to highlight how their ticket is best suited for the White House.

For the junior senator from Ohio, who was first elected in 2022, Vance's record in politics isn't a long one. Vance rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," which recounted his childhood growing up in the Rust Belt. Now the 40-year-old is seeking the nation's second-highest office.

Vance's views have appeared to shift during his time in the public eye — even when it comes to Trump himself. Initially an outspoken "Never Trumper," Vance has since become a reliable defender of the former president's record and vision.

Here's what else to know about Vance's views and record ahead of the VP debate:

JD Vance's views and record on IVF

Vance, whose selection as Trump's running mate prompted the resurfacing of comments he made disparaging "childless cat ladies," has expressed support for fertility treatments and what he sees as pro-family policies.

"Of course, we want to make it easier for moms and dads to choose life if, of course, they're in a terrible situation where they have fertility problems," Vance told Megyn Kelly in July, adding that he believes "babies are a profound moral good."

IVF became a campaign issue after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in February that frozen embryos could be considered children, leading providers in the state to temporarily halt the treatment. Since then, many Republicans have expressed their support for the popular fertility treatments, including Trump, who has outlined plans to make IVF free for patients, either by requiring insurance plans to cover the treatments or having the government foot the bill.

Democrats, who have worked to highlight GOP positions on the issue, have railed against Vance for his vote — or absence — on two votes on legislation that would have established a nationwide right to IVF earlier this year. Vance opposed the bill in June, and did not vote in September. All but two Republicans opposed the measure both times, despite expressions of support for the procedure.

Vance signed on to a statement by all Senate Republicans in June pledging their support for the fertility treatments, saying they "strongly support continued nationwide access to IVF." Vance has also voiced concerns about religious liberty related to IVF, suggesting that Chrisitian hospitals shouldn't be required to provide the fertility treatments.

Senator and Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance greets the crowd after speaking about the economy at Majestic Friesians Horse Farms in Big Rapids, Michigan, on August 27, 2024. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Abortion

Vance has previously supported restrictions on abortion, signaling in 2022 that he would back a nationwide restriction on abortion beyond 15 weeks of pregnancy, and campaigning on eliminating abortion in his bid for the Senate. But he has since softened his stance to align more closely with Trump's.

"I am pro-life. I want to save as many babies as possible," Vance said on "Face the Nation" in May, arguing that it's "totally reasonable" to oppose late-term abortions. "But I think Trump's approach here is trying to settle a very tough issue and actually empower the American people to decide it for themselves."

Vance has defended Trump's stance on abortion, saying the issue should be left up to the states, though he's also occasionally gotten ahead of the former president on the issue, like when he pledged that Trump would veto a national abortion ban. During the presidential debate, Trump wouldn't say whether he would do so, adding that he hadn't discussed it with Vance.

LGBTQ rights

Vance has faced criticism from LGBTQ rights groups for his stances, especially when it comes to transgender issues. In 2023, Vance sponsored legislation that would ban access to gender-affirming care for minors, along with a bill to bar the State Department from allowing the gender marker "X" on passports.

Vance also said he would vote no on the Respect for Marriage Act, which provided federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, while campaigning for Senate in 2022, citing religious liberty concerns.

Foreign policy

Vance belongs to a wing of the GOP that has grown increasingly more isolationist in recent years under Trump's leadership. He's been one of the most vocal Republican senators in his opposition to additional Ukraine aid, while suggesting late last year that the country should cede territory to Russia as part of a negotiated end to the war. More recently, the Marine veteran suggested that the war could end with the creation of a demilitarized zone between Russia and Ukraine.

Vance has also praised some of the decisions made by authoritarian Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a leader who has maintained friendly relationships with U.S. adversaries, telling "Face the Nation" in May that the U.S "could learn from" some of his actions, including controversial policies related to dealing with dissidents at universities. Orbán seized control of state universities in a move that critics say has extended his government's right-wing influence. Vance has been clear that he doesn't endorse all of Orbán's policies.

The economy

A central message of Vance's 2016 book, detailing his personal story against the backdrop of the struggles of Appalachia and Rust Belt America, is that Americans experiencing economic hardship can improve their lives only by their own willpower. Since then, he's had a diverse track record on the economy.

Vance has touted Trump's economic proposals, including a number aimed at cutting taxes, saying on "Face the Nation" in September that the policies are reflective of the GOP belief that "American workers should keep more of their own money."

Despite concerns about the proposals adding to the national debt, Vance has cited Trump's plans for tariffs that he says could offset the impact of the tax breaks on the deficit. And he's generally been supportive of protectionist trade policies.

A former venture capitalist who has ties to tech giants, Vance has also expressed criticism toward big tech in recent years. And he's praised Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan for her work on antitrust enforcement in the Biden administration.

Immigration

Since he launched his Senate bid, Vance has made immigration a centerpiece of his campaign strategy. Like Trump, he advocates for stricter border policies and mass deportations. He's also voiced support for restarting construction of a border wall.

Vance has framed his opposition to immigration primarily based on its impact on American jobs. And he's advocated for a merit-based system for legal immigration.

Recently, Vance has been at the center of a controversial story in Ohio revolving around debunked claims about Haitian immigrants. Vance amplified false rumors that immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating the pets of their neighbors, while putting the blame on the Biden-Harris administration.

CBS News will host the only planned vice presidential debate between Vance and Walz on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS News 24/7. Download the free CBS News app for live coverage, post-debate analysis, comprehensive fact checks and more.