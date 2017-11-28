How to watch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on CBS Tuesday night

The Victoria's Secret Angels will be in Shanghai, China, for the very first time Tuesday night for the "Victoria's Secret Fashion Show," airing on the CBS Television Network at 10 p.m. ET/PT, 9 p.m. CT.

And you'll also be able to enjoy the world's most celebrated fashion show on the go via CBS All Access, the digital streaming service.

The show will be seen in more than 190 countries.

The annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show merges fashion, fantasy and entertainment. In addition to lingerie models on the runway, the show will include "pink carpet" interviews, model profiles, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show, and musical performances featuring Harry Styles and Miguel.

The all-star line-up of Victoria's Secret Angels will include returning favorites Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill. New faces will also appear on the broadcast.

"All the Chinese fans were so warm ... welcoming and so supportive," Hunt told CBSN during an interview Monday. "It was the first time the 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show' was done inside a full stadium. There was a mosh pit of fans screaming for us!"

"Victoria's Secret Fashion Show"

Date: Nov. 28, 2017 Time: 10 p.m. ET/PT, 9 p.m. CT Online: Stream the fashion show on CBS All Access TV: Tune into your local CBS station or affiliate

What is CBS All Access

CBS All Access is available on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10.

How to sign up for CBS All Access

Signing up is easy. You simply browse the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase.