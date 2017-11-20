2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

    • Jasmine Tookes

      Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai.

      Click through to see more photos from the runway of the year's biggest lingerie show. 

      The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on Nov. 28 at 10/9c on CBS and CBS All Access.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Victoria's Secret models backstage

      Victoria's Secret models pose backstage during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Alessandra Ambrosio

      Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Cindy Bruna

      Cindy Bruna walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Victoria Lee

      Victoria Lee walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Megan Williams

      Megan Williams walks the runway.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Jane Zhang

      Jane Zhang walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Kelly Gale

      Kelly Gale walks the runway.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Vanessa Moody

      Vanessa Moody walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Liu Wen

      Liu Wen walks the runway.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Maria Borges and Alexina Graham

      Maria Borges and Alexina Graham walk the runway.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Dilone

      Dilone walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Josephine Skriver

      Josephine Skriver walks the runway.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Victoria Lee

      Victoria Lee walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Lameka Fox

      Lameka Fox walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Ming Xi

      Ming Xi walks the runway.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Leila Nda

      Leila Nda walks the runway.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Candice Swanepoel

      Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Bella Hadid

      Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Cindy Bruna

      Cindy Bruna walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • One Wang

      One Wang walks the runway.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Georgia Fowler

      Georgia Fowler walks the runway.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Amilna Estevao

      Amilna Estevao walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Romee Strijd

      Romee Strijd strikes a pose on the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Blanca Padilla

      Blanca Padilla walks the runway.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Taylor Hill

      Taylor Hill walks the runway.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Bella Hadid

      Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge

      Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge join hands on the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Xiao Wen

      Xiao Wen walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Nadine Leopold

      Nadine Leopold walks the runway.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Miguel and Daniela Braga

      Miguel and Daniela Braga walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Sara Sampaio

      Sara Sampaio walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Victoria's Secret fashion show

      Jane Zhang shares the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Georgia Fowler

      Georgia Fowler walks the runway.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Miguel and Aiden Curtiss

      Miguel and Aiden Curtiss walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Estelle Chen

      Estelle Chen during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Lais Ribeiro

      Lais Ribeiro walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Maria Borges

      Maria Borges walks the runway in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Leomie Anderson

      Leomie Anderson walks the runway.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Georgia Fowler and Miguel

      Georgia Fowler and Miguel walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Ming Xi

      Ming Xi (R) walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Josephine Skriver

      Josephine Skriver walks the runway.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Nadine Leopold

      Nadine Leopold walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Dilone

      Dilone walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Adriana Lima

      Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Harry Styles

      Harry Styles performs on the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Alexinia Graham

      Alexinia Graham walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Alexinia Graham

      Alexinia Graham walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Lameka Fox

      Lameka Fox walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Martha Hunt and Stella Maxwell

      Martha Hunt and Stella Maxwell strike a pose on the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Karlie Kloss

      Karlie Kloss on the runway in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Sui He

      Sui He walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Lily Aldridge

      Lily Aldridge walks the runway.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Devon Windsor

      Devon Windsor walks the runway.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Liu Wen

      Liu Wen walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Taylor Hill

      Taylor Hill walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Swarovski Sparkles In the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

      Victoria's Secret Angels Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Stella Maxwell

      Stella Maxwell walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Xin Xie

      Xin Xie walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Maggie Laine

      Maggie Laine walks the runway.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Grace Bol

      Grace Bol walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Jasmine Tookes

      Jasmine Tookes walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Liu Wen

      Liu Wen walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Ming Xi

      Ming Xi walks the runway in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Harry Styles

      Harry Styles performs during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    • Elsa Hosk

      Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

    • Alessandra Ambrosio

      Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

      Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images