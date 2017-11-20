-
Jasmine Tookes
Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai.
Click through to see more photos from the runway of the year's biggest lingerie show.
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on Nov. 28 at 10/9c on CBS and CBS All Access.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
-
Victoria's Secret models backstage
Victoria's Secret models pose backstage during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Alessandra Ambrosio
Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
-
Cindy Bruna
Cindy Bruna walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Victoria Lee
Victoria Lee walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Megan Williams
Megan Williams walks the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
-
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Kelly Gale
Kelly Gale walks the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
-
Vanessa Moody
Vanessa Moody walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Liu Wen
Liu Wen walks the runway.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Maria Borges and Alexina Graham
Maria Borges and Alexina Graham walk the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
-
Dilone
Dilone walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver walks the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
-
-
Lameka Fox
Lameka Fox walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Ming Xi
Ming Xi walks the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
-
Leila Nda
Leila Nda walks the runway.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
-
One Wang
One Wang walks the runway.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Georgia Fowler
Georgia Fowler walks the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
-
Amilna Estevao
Amilna Estevao walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Romee Strijd
Romee Strijd strikes a pose on the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Blanca Padilla
Blanca Padilla walks the runway.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill walks the runway.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
-
Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge
Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge join hands on the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Xiao Wen
Xiao Wen walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Nadine Leopold
Nadine Leopold walks the runway.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Miguel and Daniela Braga
Miguel and Daniela Braga walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Victoria's Secret fashion show
Jane Zhang shares the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
-
Miguel and Aiden Curtiss
Miguel and Aiden Curtiss walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Estelle Chen
Estelle Chen during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Maria Borges
Maria Borges walks the runway in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
-
Leomie Anderson
Leomie Anderson walks the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
-
Georgia Fowler and Miguel
Georgia Fowler and Miguel walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Ming Xi
Ming Xi (R) walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
-
-
Nadine Leopold
Nadine Leopold walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
-
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Harry Styles
Harry Styles performs on the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Alexinia Graham
Alexinia Graham walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
-
-
Martha Hunt and Stella Maxwell
Martha Hunt and Stella Maxwell strike a pose on the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
-
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss on the runway in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
-
Sui He
Sui He walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge walks the runway.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Devon Windsor
Devon Windsor walks the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
-
-
Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Swarovski Sparkles In the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Victoria's Secret Angels Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
-
Stella Maxwell
Stella Maxwell walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Xin Xie
Xin Xie walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Maggie Laine
Maggie Laine walks the runway.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Grace Bol
Grace Bol walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
-
-
Harry Styles
Harry Styles performs during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
-
Elsa Hosk
Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
-
Alessandra Ambrosio
Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images