Martha Hunt on walking the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai

Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt talked to Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight of CBS about walking the Victoria's Secret fashion show on Monday. Hunt just returned from walking the runway in Shanghai, China.

Last year's Victoria's Secret fashion show took place in Paris, and Hunt said having the show to China was a unique experience.

"It was our first time bringing our show that far," she explained. "Everyone in China was so warm and welcoming toward us. It was such a wonderful experience ... It was the first time doing it in an arena for us. There was a huge crowd with lots of screaming from the Chinese fans."

Hunt said she and her fellow Angels and models still kept one thing the same: "[A] pizza party after the show. We found pizza in Shanghai. It's our tradition."

Hunt said she was working hard training to get in shape ahead of the show, and she's relieved the show came before Thanksgiving.

"Just in time for Thanksgiving. Stuffing, fried turkey, gravy -- all of it," she said.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on Nov. 28 at 10/9c on CBS and CBS All Access.