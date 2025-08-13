We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While carrying high amounts of debt is rarely ideal, this issue isn't always the result of reckless spending. For many Americans, it's caused by the fallout of rising living costs, medical emergencies, job loss or simply trying (and failing) to keep up with the payments on high-rate credit cards. After all, as those balances grow and the compound interest piles up, what once felt manageable can quickly spiral into an overwhelming problem.

That's where debt relief programs can be key. These services, which are offered by debt relief companies, aim to reduce, restructure or consolidate what you owe, making it easier to get back on your feet. And with credit card interest rates still hovering near record highs right now, more borrowers are turning to their debt relief options to find breathing room and a path forward.

But signing up for debt relief isn't just about making a call or filling out a form and hoping for the best. To get the most out of the process (and avoid costly missteps), you need to take a few steps to prepare.

How to prepare for a debt relief program: 4 steps to take

If you're thinking about enrolling in a debt relief program, here are a few steps you should take to get ready before committing:

Review all of your debts, expenses and income sources.

The first and perhaps most essential step to take before enrolling in a debt relief program is to review all of your debts and create a list or spreadsheet outlining exactly what you owe. That includes not just the total balances on your loans, medical bills, credit cards, buy now, pay later loans and other types of debt, but also the interest rates, due dates and minimum payments for each account.

This exercise serves a few purposes. For one, it helps you determine whether you're a good candidate for debt relief. Most programs are designed to help with unsecured debt, like credit cards or medical bills, not secured loans like auto loans or mortgages. It also helps you and your debt relief provider identify which accounts to target and determine how much you might realistically save.

You also need to thoroughly review the income sources that you can use to help fund the dedicated bank account where you'll deposit money for the debt relief company. Debt settlement only works if you can consistently make your program deposits and have money in that account available to pay the settlements. It's equally important to understand the financial obligations you have in addition to your debts so you have an accurate estimate of how much money you can put into your dedicated account. Make sure to include expenses like utility bills, childcare, groceries, transportation and other recurring costs.

Understand how debt relief affects your finances.

Debt relief isn't a universal solution, and each program type comes with trade-offs. Pursuing debt settlement can reduce the amount you owe, for example, but it may damage your credit in the short term. Debt consolidation, on the other hand, can simplify your payments and lower your interest rate, but it often requires good credit to qualify.

So, before moving forward, take the time to learn how each approach could impact your finances, from your monthly payments to your tax burden and your credit profile. A reputable debt relief provider can walk you through the pros and cons of each option, but it's also wise to do your own research ahead of time. That way, you're not caught off guard by fees, credit score drops or tax liabilities on forgiven debt.

Set a realistic monthly budget.

Debt relief programs require you to make regular payments, whether you're contributing to a settlement fund or repaying a debt consolidation loan, so it's crucial to understand how much you can comfortably afford each month. Start by reviewing your income, fixed expenses (like rent and utilities) and variable costs (like groceries and gas), and then cut any unnecessary spending and redirect that money toward your debt. Having a realistic budget in place before starting a program can prevent missed payments and keep you on track.

Pause new credit activity.

If you're planning to start a debt relief program, it's time to stop using your credit cards and avoid applying for new ones. Most programs require you to close or stop using your credit accounts, and continuing to rack up new debt could disqualify you or derail your progress. So, focus on living within your means and using only cash or debit instead. This may feel like a tough transition, but it's a necessary mindset shift, one that can help you maintain financial stability long after the program ends.

The bottom line

Debt relief can offer a powerful way to regain control of your finances, but preparation is an important part of the process. By reviewing your debts, checking your credit, setting a budget and changing your approach to using credit, you'll be setting yourself up for a smoother experience. Whether you're just exploring your options or are ready to enroll, these steps can help you approach the debt relief process with confidence.