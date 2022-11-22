We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Having a pet can be one of the greatest joys in life, but that companionship can carry a financial cost. In addition to paying for things like food and toys, healthcare costs can also add up.

That's why many pet owners turn to pet insurance. While there's an upfront cost in terms of paying premiums, pet insurance can potentially limit what you pay overall.

If you have a dog that gets injured or a cat that gets sick, for example, pet insurance can potentially be used to reimburse you for veterinary care. So, rather than facing thousands of dollars in care costs that you have to figure out yourself, you might be able to use your pet insurance to cover that burden.

How to pick a pet insurance provider

There are many different types of pet insurance providers and policies, with varying costs and terms. If you want to get coverage, it's important to do your homework and find one that aligns most with your needs. To find the right pet insurance, consider the following steps:

Determine your budget

Pet insurance can help prevent you from blowing up your budget, but before you get to the point of covering care, you need to be able to afford the monthly or annual premiums.

According to Lemonade, the average cost of cat insurance is $25/month, while dog insurance costs an average of $66/month. However, much depends on factors like breed, coverage inclusions, and your insurance terms.

For example, if you increase your deductible, you might be able to get a lower monthly premium. However, you want to make sure that you're comfortable paying that higher deductible if your pet requires medical care.

Determine what coverage is needed/wanted for your pet

Related to budgets, think about the coverage you're looking for, as more comprehensive plans generally cost more but could give you the peace of mind you're looking for. You might even decide to add things like pet wellness coverage to help cover things like preventative care.

In contrast, if you're trying to minimize upfront costs and you think your pet is likely to live a relatively healthy life, you might choose an accident-only plan that does not cover illnesses, for example. Still, you need to be comfortable with the risk of paying for medical care on your own.

Shop and compare providers

Since different types of pet insurance providers offer different types of plans, with varying levels of coverage and costs, consider shopping around.

Looking at averages only tells part of the story, whereas once you start shopping for quotes for your specific pet, you'll be able to enter details about them that help you more clearly understand your cost and coverage options.

Also: consider reviews of different providers. You don't want to just go with the cheapest plan necessarily, as it's also important to think about areas such as what the claims process is like.

Note any exclusions/additional costs that may apply

Lastly, when shopping for pet insurance, consider what's excluded, not just what's included.

Taking this perspective means figuring out if things like breed-specific conditions are covered. Some plans do cover genetic issues, but you wouldn't want to buy pet insurance only to find out that a health issue later in your pet's life is on the insurer's list of exclusions. Also, pet insurers typically exclude pre-existing conditions.

You'll also want to clarify things like cost-sharing responsibilities. A condition might be covered by a pet insurance company, but the pet owner might still be required to pay a percentage of the total cost. So, you want to be prepared for that liability ahead of time.

The bottom line

There are many pet insurance advantages, like potentially reducing your total pet care expenses and giving you peace of mind, but it's important to realize that not all policies are the same.

To get the most out of pet insurance, consider these different factors so you can find one that has the right balance of cost and coverage, based on your financial circumstances and pet's needs.

