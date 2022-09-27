3 reasons why you should get pet insurance right now

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are multiple benefits to having pet insurance. Tetra Images

When it comes to smart financial planning, there are multiple ways to protect what's important to you — and that, of course, includes your furry friends. Most owners would readily admit that their pet is a member of the family. So what kind of protection can they get?

This is where pet insurance comes into play. There are multiple advantages to having your pet insured. As with any financial decision, however, it helps to be informed so you can truly determine if this is a cost-effective strategy.

If you think you would benefit from having your pet insured, then begin with a price quote. It's easy to get started.

Why is it important to get pet insurance?

Ultimately, in many cases, it makes sense to buy insurance. For your home, you'll want (and need) home insurance and maybe a home warranty. The same applies to your vehicle. It's even worth insuring your vacations in case of emergencies or illness. So, why would your pets not be included?

Here are three reasons why pet insurance is worth getting.

It saves money

If you currently don't have pet insurance then you already know how expensive it can be to take your pet to the vet. Annual shots and wellness visits add up quickly. If you include sicknesses, infections and accidents the bills can be prohibitive. And you have to pay it all out of pocket.

Pet insurance helps by covering a variety of vet visits. Crunch the numbers and reach out to a representative today who can help you get set up.

For a set fee each month (around $15 to $40 for a cat and $30 to $70 for a dog) you'll be able to set up a plan that protects your animal. Compared to the hundreds (or even thousands) you're currently paying each year, pet insurance can save you money right away. And it will provide financial stability by knowing that you have a backup plan.

It gives you peace of mind

Some forms of insurance - like home and auto - are mandatory. Pet insurance isn't. But that doesn't mean it won't help you, too. Putting the financial assistance pet insurance guarantees to the side also provides peace of mind.

No longer will you have to put off treatment or hope for a resolution in lieu of taking your pet to the doctor. By having this financial protection you can be confident that you'll have the help you need at a cost that won't break the bank. Knowing that you and your pet are secure will provide peace of mind both in the doctor's office and outside of it.

It comes with multiple options

Say you only want a baseline level of pet insurance to cover routine visits and maybe some annual shots. Then you can sign up with an insurance plan that does just that. And if you want a more robust plan that covers the above and additional items like surgical procedures and prescriptions then you can find a plan that covers those, too.

Just like health insurance policies for humans, pet insurance plans have multiple levels of coverage. Pick and choose what you want (and what you don't) and set up a plan that works for you and your furry family member. There are multiple companies to choose from. Plug in some basic information and get a quote right now.

Other considerations

As with any financial consideration, there are pros and cons to consider. Pet insurance is no different. It pays to do your research to make sure this unique financial opportunity can benefit you.

But if you want your dog or cat to have the same support you and your family have then pet insurance is worth pursuing. Speak with a pet insurance expert today who can help get your pet protected.