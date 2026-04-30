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Paying off $15,000 by the end of the year is a goal that's likely within reach, even in this tough economic landscape. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Debt balances have been climbing rapidly over the last year, and so have the costs of carrying them. Not only are credit card balances clocking in at over $1.23 trillion, a record high, but the rates attached to them remain stubbornly elevated, too — even after multiple Federal Reserve cuts late last year. That has left millions of borrowers stuck in a cycle where their debt compounds rapidly, and as a result, the minimum payments barely move the needle. And, when you add in the extra budgetary strain from inflation, paying off debt can feel nearly impossible right now.

At the same time, the calendar is working in your favor if you're trying to tackle your debt before year's end. There's more than half a year left in 2026, meaning that there's still a realistic window to make meaningful progress on what you owe, even on a balance as large as $15,000. But if you're going to pay off that large a balance, doing so requires more than just good intentions or making occasional extra payments. It takes a structured plan, consistent execution, and in some cases, a willingness to explore outside help.

The good news? Paying off $15,000 by the end of the year is a goal that's likely within reach for many borrowers, even in this tough economic landscape. But how exactly can you do that? That's what we'll outline below.

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How to pay off $15,000 in debt by the end of 2026

Eliminating $15,000 in debt by December 31 requires paying down roughly $1,875 per month if you're starting from zero. That number sounds steep, but the math shifts dramatically depending on which tools you deploy. Before settling on a single approach, though, you should understand what that process could look like and consider the full range of options. Here's how to do that:

Calculate your real payoff number

The minimum payment required by your credit card issuer isn't your payoff plan; it's your lender's revenue model. That amount generally just covers the interest charges for the month and a small portion of the balance, so paying just the minimum will not make a real dent in what you owe.

Start instead by pulling every credit card balance and associated interest rate on the debts you owe. From there, use a debt payoff calculator to model what aggressive monthly payments actually look like over eight months. If the math works with your budget, you can implement your plan, but if that monthly number feels out of reach, it's really just a signal to find a new route — not give up.

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Transfer the balance to a 0% APR balance transfer card

If your credit score is high enough to qualify, a balance transfer card with a 0% introductory APR can be one of the most powerful tools available when paying off debt. Moving a $15,000 balance from a 22% APR card to a card with no interest for 15 to 21 months means every dollar you pay toward your debt chips away at principal rather than feeding an interest charge.

That said, most balance transfer cards come with a balance transfer fee of 3% to 5% — and on $15,000, that's $450 to $750, so you need to calculate that in. However, that extra fee is still a fraction of what compounding interest would cost, so in most cases, it's worth paying. The real caveat here is that the 0% APR window eventually closes. And, if the balance isn't paid off before that promotional period ends, you're back to trying to chip away at your debt while paying sky-high interest charges on what's still owed.

Consider a personal loan for debt consolidation

For borrowers who can't qualify for a favorable balance transfer offer or for those who would prefer a different route, debt consolidation could make more sense. When you take out a debt consolidation loan at a fixed rate — one that's lower than your current card APR — it can be a lot easier to pay off what's owed, and if you can get a low enough rate, you could even get rid of your debt before the end of the year.

For example, rolling $15,000 of credit card debt into a debt consolidation loan at, say, 12% to 14% instead of 22% meaningfully changes your payoff timeline and total cost. The clear loan structure also helps. A fixed loan term creates a firm deadline, which tends to improve follow-through compared to revolving debt with no end date.

Explore debt relief if the numbers don't work

If $15,000 represents just part of a larger debt load, or if your income genuinely can't support aggressive repayment, your other debt relief options are generally worth examining. For example, a debt management plan through a credit counseling agency can lower your interest rates, often to single-digit rates, through negotiated agreements with creditors. That, in turn, could allow you to pay off your full balance before 2027, depending on how much room is in your budget for your monthly payments.

Or, debt forgiveness, also known as debt settlement — which is where a debt relief company negotiates to reduce your balance in return for a lower lump-sum payment — could be the better route. It's generally possible to reduce your balance by 30% to 50% (or sometimes more) with debt forgiveness, but this higher-stakes option also damages your credit. Still, it may be appropriate for borrowers facing genuine hardship.

Automate and protect the plan

Whatever method you choose, it's important to automate your payments immediately. Research consistently shows that manual payment systems introduce friction that leads to missed payments and derailed timelines. So, set up autopay, build a buffer in your checking account and treat your monthly debt payment as a non-negotiable fixed expense.

The bottom line

Paying off $15,000 in debt by the end of 2026 is an ambitious but achievable goal. The strategy you choose — whether it's a balance transfer, debt consolidation, debt management or forgiveness, or some combination — matters far less than your commitment to actually executing it. The time is there. The tools exist. All it takes is your dedication and a clear plan of action to get there.