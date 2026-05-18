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Thousands of listings are published every day, making it easy for job postings to get buried quickly. Tetra Images/Getty Images

Hiring may have slowed down dramatically in many industries, but that hasn't necessarily made recruiting easier for employers right now. Many businesses are currently struggling to attract qualified applicants, particularly when it comes to specialized, customer-facing and skilled roles. In turn, getting in front of the right candidates can be a challenge that's difficult to overcome, even for many of the companies offering competitive pay and benefits.

Job seekers have also become more selective about where they apply. Candidates are paying closer attention to factors like salary transparency, workplace flexibility, advancement opportunities and company reputation. And, many are applying to fewer positions overall, focusing their efforts instead on roles that align closely with their expectations and career goals. That shift means employers often have more competition in terms of capturing the right candidate's attention.

As a result, simply posting a job online is no longer enough to guarantee visibility. Thousands of listings are published every day, making it easy for even strong opportunities to get buried quickly. There are also common missteps that could be working against you, from vague job titles to missing salary information. So, what actually works if you're hiring and need to ensure that your job ads get plenty of exposure? Below, we'll detail five moves worth considering for employers.

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How to get your job ads more exposure

If you're struggling to attract the right candidates for your open roles, here's how to improve the reach and performance of your job ads in today's hiring environment:

Use the right keywords — and use them deliberately

Job boards like ZipRecruiter and LinkedIn typically use algorithms that function similarly to search engines, meaning that candidates can search for jobs using specific terms — but they're not using your internal job titles. If your company calls a role "people operations coordinator," but candidates are searching "HR coordinator" or "HR generalist," your listing may never surface.

So, rather than taking that approach, it makes sense to research what candidates are actually typing into search bars and mirror that language in your title and throughout the description. Include relevant skills, certifications and software tools by name. The more precisely your post matches common search terms, the better it will rank and the easier it will be for the right candidates to find.

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Sponsor posts strategically, not reflexively

Most major job platforms offer paid promotion, and these sponsored listings typically appear at the top of search results, which can reach candidates who aren't actively clicking through pages of results. On many platforms, sponsored job ads can be further targeted by location, industry, years of experience and even specific companies candidates currently work for.

But while this type of approach can be a smart route to take, throwing sponsorship money at every job listing generally isn't an effective or efficient strategy. If you want to reach the right candidates, identify which open roles are hardest to fill or most urgent, and then direct your budget there instead.

Optimize job descriptions for mobile users

A growing share of job seekers now browse listings on their phones, yet many job ads are still written in ways that are difficult to read on smaller screens. Candidates often decide within seconds whether a listing feels worth pursuing, so long paragraphs, dense blocks of text and repetitive language can quickly discourage applicants from continuing through the listing.

Breaking information into short sections with scannable headings may help keep candidates engaged longer, so try to focus on that approach instead. And, you may also want to narrow down the information in the posting to what applicants care about most, like compensation ranges, benefits, scheduling flexibility, remote or hybrid options and advancement opportunities.

Distribute beyond a single platform

Relying on a single job board can significantly limit exposure. While large employment sites still attract substantial traffic, many candidates rely on a range of platforms, including professional networking sites, industry-specific boards and social media, to find the right job openings. Knowing which platform works best for which role — and how to write a listing that converts — can make a significant difference in your results.

In turn, sharing job ads on company pages and social media accounts can help widen visibility beyond traditional recruiting channels. And, in some industries, niche job boards may produce better results than general sites because they target candidates with specialized experience. You can also encourage your current employees to share openings with their own professional contacts, which may increase referral applications.

Refresh older listings regularly

Job postings that remain online without updates for extended periods may lose visibility over time. Many platforms prioritize newer or recently updated listings in search results, meaning stale ads can gradually become buried beneath newer postings.

In turn, periodically refreshing your job descriptions, updating requirements or revising language can help improve placement and engagement. You should also monitor application performance closely and track metrics like click-through rates, completed applications and interview conversion rates to identify which listings are working. If a posting receives few qualified applicants after several weeks, it may signal that the title, compensation or qualifications need adjustment.

The bottom line

Getting more eyes on your job listing isn't about luck or waiting for the right candidate to stumble across your post. It's about understanding how the platforms you're using actually work and treating your job ad with the same intentionality you'd apply to any other marketing effort. Once the right candidates start applying, the next challenge is knowing how to identify who among them will actually show up and do the work. Ultimately, the companies that are consistently attracting strong candidates aren't necessarily offering more. They're just showing up using smarter approaches to cultivate the right job listings instead.