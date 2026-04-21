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When you're hiring, it's important to identify, attract and retain workers who will follow through on the job. Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

As a business owner, the most expensive hire you'll ever make probably isn't the one with the highest salary. It's the one who doesn't show up, either literally or figuratively. Unreliable workers generally cost businesses far more than a vacant role due to missed deadlines, burned-out teammates and customers who notice the chaos before you do. And yet, most hiring processes are still built around resumes and gut feelings, which are tools that have almost nothing to do with whether someone will be there when you need them.

The labor market has also shifted in ways that make this problem harder to ignore. Turnover rates remain elevated across industries and workers today generally have more options and less loyalty to any single employer than they did a decade ago. That doesn't mean reliable workers don't exist, though. What it actually means is that the old hiring playbook, the one that relies on a phone screen and a handshake, is no longer enough to find them.

So how do you actually identify, attract and retain workers who will follow through — not just in the interview, but on the job? The answer lies in being more deliberate at every stage of the hiring process, from where you source candidates to what you ask them and what you offer in return.

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How to hire the most reliable workers in your area

Reliability isn't something you can spot on a résumé, but it does leave a clear trail. Here's how to follow it:

Start with referrals from people you trust

Your most reliable employees already know other reliable people. Employee referral programs consistently produce higher-quality hires, not because of nepotism, but because people rarely recommend someone who will embarrass them. As a result, it can pay off to offer a referral bonus and prioritize those candidates in your pipeline. Local community boards, neighborhood social media groups and trade-specific forums can also surface candidates with established reputations in your area, where word travels fast.

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Use local staffing agencies with accountability built in

A reputable local staffing agency does pre-screening work you don't have time to do yourself, including background checks, reference verification and attendance history from prior placements. Many agencies also offer temp-to-hire arrangements, which give you a low-risk window to observe a worker's reliability before making a permanent commitment. In turn, you may benefit by looking for agencies that specialize in your industry and asking specifically how they track and flag attendance issues among their placed workers.

Ask behavioral interview questions — not hypothetical ones

Asking a potential job candidate if they're reliable will almost always result in hearing "yes" in response. Rather than taking that approach, ask questions that require candidates to describe what they've actually done: "Tell me about a time you had to cover for a coworker on short notice," or "Describe a situation where something went wrong at work and how you handled it."

Past behavior is a far stronger predictor of future performance than any pledge made across a desk. So, be sure to listen for specificity. Vague answers often signal a lack of real experience or a scripted response.

Verify references and ask the right questions

Most hiring managers call references as a formality during the hiring process. Don't take that approach; make them count instead. Ask former employers directly whether they would rehire the candidate and inquire about their attendance record. Many references will answer honestly if asked point-blank rather than left to volunteer information. If a candidate can't produce a single professional reference, that's worth noting, too.

Make reliability worth their while

Workers show up consistently when they have a reason to. Competitive pay, predictable scheduling and basic respect go a long way in markets where workers have choices. If you're offering below-market wages or erratic hours, no vetting process will solve the turnover problem at the root of the issue. The most reliable hires tend to stay where they feel stable, so that stability has to be part of what you're offering.

The bottom line

Hiring reliable workers isn't about finding unicorns. It's about running a smarter process. Lean on referrals, use local agencies strategically, ask questions that reveal real behavior and actually call those references. From there, make sure what you're offering gives good workers a reason to stay. The businesses struggling most with reliability often have a retention problem masquerading as a hiring problem, and fixing one means addressing both.